Fans Can’t Get Over Kyle Richards’ Daughter’s ‘Stunning’ New Photo

Kyle Richards is a mom of four daughters, all of whom have grown up so much over the course of Richards’ time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky share three daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, and Richards has one daughter named Farrah with her ex, Guraish Aldjufrie. “Real Housewives” fans have seen quite a bit of Richards’ youngest daughter, Portia, who was only 2-years-old when her mom joined the franchise in 2010.

However, viewers seem to love updates about all of Richards’ girls, the eldest of whom is a real estate agent working for Umansky’s brokerage, The Agency.

Farrah stepped out for a red carpet appearance alongside her mom, her aunt Kathy Hilton, and her cousin Paris Hilton, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in early June. She shared a photo from the event on social media — and fans couldn’t get over how “stunning” she looked.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Shared a Photo From Her ‘Fun Night’ Out

Farrah turned on the heat for her appearance at the MTV awards show. Hanging out with her “rockstar fam,” Farrah was dressed to the nines and had her hair and makeup done. She wore a white iridescent minidress with puff shoulders, soft eye makeup, and wore her balayaged hair long and tousled.

Farrah tagged makeup artist Aime Ramirez and hair stylist Nick Flores in the post, giving them credit for her glam look. Meanwhile, fans rushed to the comments section of the post to let Farrah know what they thought of her look. Many people commented that Farrah looked “stunning.” Other adjectives used included “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and “insane.”

“Our most stunning girl!!! You were radiating off my tv last night!!” “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star Dorothy Wang commented.

“Wow!!! You look so gorgeous!!” Ali Landry said.

“STUNNING,” someone else wrote, adding a couple of fire emoji.

“Love love !!! Your stunning Farrah,” another comment read.

“Omg farrahhh!!! You’re literally an ANGEL!!!” her makeup artist added.

“What a stunner you are,” a fifth person said, adding a pink heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Farrah’s aunt Kathy Hilton dropped by to leave a string of emoji of her own. She added several hearts and stars to show her niece some serious love.

Farrah Is Engaged

Farrah is busy planning an upcoming wedding after she got engaged to Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos in November 2021.

“Beyond grateful for you I love you so much,” Farrah captioned an Instagram post, showing off her engagement ring for the first time.

Manos also shared a post about the engagement. “Got engaged to my best friend slash ride or die,” he captioned the upload.

Richards was overjoyed with the news that her daughter got engaged and shared a post of the couple on her own Instagram feed.

“My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex,” Richards captioned the post. Farrah and Alex haven’t shared any updates about their wedding plans.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Is Uncertain of Her Future on RHOBH