Kyle Richards Is Uncertain of Her Future on RHOBH

The Beverly Hills OG might be ready to turn in her diamond.

Kyle Richards has wrapped season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and she is not sure that she is going to sign on for season 13. The reality star has been an integral part of the show since its inception but she is strongly contemplating leaving the franchise in her past. The reason? She’s had a tough season.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more.’ And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended,” Richards told E! News during an interview at the NBCU Upfronts in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Said She Was Adamant About Season 12 Being Her Last When Filming Ended

Season 12 was particularly trying for Richards, who told E! News that she was certain that she was done after filming ended.

“I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this,'” she said.

Richards had a challenging time on the season and even got into it with her sister, Kathy Hilton, who appears on the show as a “friend of.” The two have always had their ups and downs, but a disagreement shown in the RHOBH trailer suggests that there was a falling out that really damaged their relationship.

“I just take it day by day,” Richards said.

Richards Previously Said She Would ‘Eventually’ Leave the Show

This isn’t the first time that Richards has talked about moving on from reality television. In October 2021, Richards told PedestrianTV that she considers leaving the show after every season, echoing her feelings following season 12.

“Every year I think, ‘Oh, it’s a given.’ But you kind of wait and see how you feel, and then, you know, they start bringing it up again to see where your head’s at. I’ve been here a long time,” she told the outlet.

When the interviewer told Richards that she was the “queen of Beverly Hills,” the mom-of-four admitted that she won’t be on the show forever.

“Well, eventually I’m gonna have to walk away,” she said.

In November 2021, Richards told Entertainment Tonight something similar.

“I think when the bad outweighs the good, I will know it’s time to give up my diamond,” she told the outlet.

“I also think that when you’re not having fun anymore. Right now, it’s a lot. I’m juggling a lot, but I have to say that NBC, Bravo, Peacock have been really good to me. And it’s really fun to be able to be doing the Housewives and they are allowing me the freedom to do the Ultimate Girls Trip, and to do my Christmas movie, the Housewives of the North Pole. They gave me the time to do Halloween. And so the fact that I’m able to juggle these things, and that they’re working with me around that, and I’m still having fun,” she added.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Slams RHOBH Co-Star’s Behavior as ‘Pompous’