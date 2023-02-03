‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Star Gives Farrah Aldjufrie Wedding Update

Kyle Richards’ daughter is taking her time with wedding planning. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, announced her engagement to Alex Manos, in November 2021.

During the February 1, 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Farrah’s best friend and “Buying Beverly Hills” co-star Melissa Platt revealed that she has not started her wedding planning yet.

“Well, I know that she has her dress and it’s unbelievable,” Platt told Yontef. “Unbelievable. But yeah, no planning has happened and, or is happening I should say.”

Platt added that the bride-to-be will have to reveal all of the details when she is ready, but she noted that there are no concerns of tension with Farrah’s cousin, Paris Hilton, amid their famous moms’ family feud was spawned during filming for the 12th season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“No, they’re all so close so no,” Platt said. “They all love each other so it’s all, yeah. So hopefully I don’t know anything else, but again I don’t ask those things and yeah, it ain’t none of my business.”

Melissa Platt Teased That Farrah’s Wedding Planning Could Be Featured on ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ if Netflix Greenlights a Second Season

Elsewhere in the interview, Platt teased potential storylines for the second season of “Buying Beverly Hills” should Netflix pick up the series for another round.

“I would tell people listening to this is that there is a lot more story to be told about each of us,” she said. “And obviously Farrah planning her wedding too, which is super exciting for all of us. There is so much more that we want to show. … And so, you know, we’re hoping Netflix gives us another chance.”

Since the show has not yet been given a second season, it could be a while before filming starts up.

Kyle Richards Revealed Where Her Daughter Wants to Get Married

As soon as Farrah got engaged, her famous mom wanted to get the wedding planning started.

“My husband and I are so annoying,” Kyle Richards said on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show,” per BravoTV.com. “We’re already excited and want to get the ball rolling. …It may be new to them, but I’ve already been planning this in my head and I need to get the party started here.”

Although nothing is set in stone regarding the wedding, during the filming of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion in late 2022, Richards teased that her daughter was considering a spring wedding, but she did not say it would be spring of 2023.

“They want to get married in the desert near our home in La Quinta somewhere, because when they were dating they spent a lot of time there,” Richards revealed on the Bravo reunion show.

Richards also made it clear that because Farrah is the first of her four daughters to get married, the wedding will be “nice.”

“I mean, you saw Portia’s bat mitzvah,” she added of her youngest daughter’s over-the-top religious celebration in 2021. “It can’t be less than that!”

