Former RHOBH Star Shares Update on the ‘Fox Force Five’ After Falling Out

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna said that the “Fox Force Five” is alive and well.

The actress turned reality television star may no longer be on the hit Bravo show, but she is still very much in touch with her gal pals. During an Amazon Live on Friday, November 17, 2023, Rinna was asked who she is still in touch with on the show. Her response was fairly straight forward.

“Who do you think? You know, I still have my ‘Fox Force Five’ text – we still have that text going… don’t think we don’t. Yes we do, ‘Fox Force Five’ is alive and kicking. Everybody hated that, they just wanted to tear us apart. It was so funny. They just were like, ‘oh my god we hate that, we just hate them, tear them apart.’ Haha – didn’t work,” she said.

Rinna went on to details who is a part of the group; naming Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards.

Lisa Rinna Explained How the ‘Fox Force Five’ Came to Be

Also during that same part of her Amazon Live, Rinna shared the story behind the “Fox Force Five.”

“That came out of the trip to Provence that both Denise and Camille were supposed to go on but they had those horrible fires in Malibu, which was awful. So they ended up not being able to go and it was just the five of us,” she explained.

“Oh, and then Vanderpump quit so we didn’t have her either. We bonded over that – there were five of us trying to make a show, so we definitely bonded over that. That’s some good tea for you guys actually — really good tea,” she added.

Rinna is also still good friends with former RHOBH star Diana Jenkins as evidenced by their social media posts together.

Teddi Mellencamp Previously Hinted at a Divide Amongst the ‘Fox Force Five’

Prior to Rinna’s departure from the show, there was a bit of a divide within the friend group. Things seem to turn tense after Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of making not-so-nice comments about the other cast members.

At one point, Rinna said that Hilton took aim at her sister, Richards, when the cameras were no longer rolling. Rinna told the ladies that Hilton threatened to “ruin Kyle” during the girls trip in Aspen.

Shortly after that, former RHOBH star Mellencamp admitted that the “Fox Force Five” had a bit of a falling out.

“We, as a group, are not texting right now, and that’s the first time that’s happened in a very long time,” Mellencamp said on the October 19, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“Is it a break up of the Fox Force Five?” Mellencamp’s podcast co-star and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Tamra Judge asked.

“The foxes are not all texting in one group text, currently,” Mellencamp replied.

It seems now, however, that some of the hard feelings have been resolved, relationships have been mended, and the “Fox Force Five” are back to texting in the group chat. As for Rinna, however, she admitted that she’s not watching season 13 of RHOBH.

