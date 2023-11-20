Mauricio Umansky Makes Decision Amid His Separation From Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky has decided not to watch the current season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” amid his separation from Kyle Richards.

“I know that they’re dramatizing everything,” Umansky said on the November 16, 2023, episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast.

“There’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions,” he continued, adding, “People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion. That’s really, really difficult.”

Umansky and Richards’ separation was first reported by people magazine in July 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Isn’t Sure What’s Happening With His Marriage

Umansky hasn’t been too candid about what’s going on between him and Richards. However, he has admitted that the two have had a very tough year and that they are trying to work through things privately the best they can.

“We’re trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we’re not private people. We’re public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It’s been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we’re not in a rush,” he told E! News in October 2023.

However, when it comes to what’s next, Umansky admits that he has no idea.

“When I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f*** off,” he said on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast.

Mauricio Umansky Spoke About His ‘Real Housewives’ Approach for Season 13

Although the troubles in Umansky and Richards’ marriage were brought to light before the season 13 premiere, fans are getting to watch some of their issues play out on television.

However, with a real estate business and a reality television show of his own (“Buying Beverly Hills” on Netflix), Umansky has decided to take part in only a small bit of RHOBH.

“I’ve taken the decision to be in and out. I’m in, my wife’s always right and then I get out as fast as possible. I go in just enough to be in a conversation, to listen, but I am completely out of the drama,” he said on the podcast.

“The drama is all about the women and I have no interest in that. It’s worked out for me for 13 seasons. I’ve gone 13 seasons unscathed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Umansky competed on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Richards was in the audience for the premiere but didn’t attend any additional live performances. Once rumors about Umansky and his pro partner Emma Slater surfaced, Richards deleted her posts supporting her husband’s ballroom journey.

“I was taken aback. … that was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings,” Richards told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in regards to photos of her husband holding hands with Slater after a dinner in Los Angeles. During that same interview, Richards admitted intentionally deleting the posts, but said that she still voted for her husband.

