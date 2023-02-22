Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gabriella Speaks Out on Melissa Gorga Drama in Rare RHONJ Scene

Gabriella Giudice made a rare appearance on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” — and she appeared to be uncomfortable.

The 18-year-old daughter of OG cast member Teresa Giudice joined an on-camera conversation as her mom and sister Gia talked about comments Joe and Melissa Gorga made about their family on the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast in May 2022.

On the podcast, the Gorgas claimed they helped Giudice’s family while she was in prison and her then-husband, Joe, had no income. The Gorgas claimed the only way the Giudice patriarch was able to make money at that time was to film the “Teresa Checks In” special with them while Teresa was in prison.

In a scene from the RHONJ season 13 episode, “Boys Will be Boys,” Gia Giudice claimed the only time she saw the Gorgas during that time was when there were cameras around.

When Gabriella came into the room, Teresa said, “I’m sorry Gabriella, I know you don’t like to get involved with all the drama and stuff. But I was talking to Melissa and she kind of pulled me in.”

She then revealed that she actually invited her sister-in-law to be in her wedding, but the offer was declined. Gia chimed in to note that they were all still upset about Melissa’s claim that she was there for them when their mother was in jail.

“Why did she say that?” Gabriella asked, to which Gia replied, “To look like a good aunt.”

“It’s hurtful that someone says that just because that was, like, about five years of my life,” Gabriella recalled of the painful time when her parents served separate prison sentences for tax fraud. “It was a sensitive time. And especially when it’s not true.”

She added that she did “remember” who was there for her and her sisters during the difficult times. “And credit shouldn’t be given where it’s not earned,” Gabriella added. “That directly affects me. Directly, so it’s something I take to heart.”

Teresa then noted that her usually-quiet daughter was breaking out in a rash as she spoke. “Oh, my God. Look at her neck. She’s, like breaking out in hives,” Teresa said of Gabriella.

Melissa Gorga Said it Was ‘Selfish’ to Bring Gabriella Giudice Into the Conversation

Just after the episode aired on February 21, 2023, Melissa Gorga appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where host Andy Cohen asked her what she thought of the “the typically more quiet Gabriella” talking about her and Joe Gorga “expecting praise” they hadn’t earned.

“I mean, I think it’s super selfish when any mother brings a child into a conversation like this,’” Melissa replied. “I’m sorry, like it’s a selfish thing to have them comment on it. She’s my godchild.”

Melissa was also asked if her niece Gia’s claim that she and Joe only showed up for their family when there were cameras around was true, to which Melissa replied, “That hurts to even hear it.”

Fans reacted to Gabriella Giudice’s RHONJ scene – and Melissa’s reaction – on social media.

“Gabriella speaking in camera at all is a huge deal as she normally avoids being in camera. Teresa’s girls would know. That’s why [Joe Gorga] is always trying to silence these girls with the respect bs so truth does Not come out,” one fan wrote.

“The fact that even her own goddaughter, who doesn’t like being on camera, came out and spoke up about Melissa’s phoniness is so telling,” another wrote in a YouTube comment.

“Gabriella was key in all this for me she never talks on camera, ever. … So when she does talk I’m more inclined to believe her over The Gorga’s,” another added.

“Gabriella’s neck broke out in hives because of it. Melissa & Joe need to stop with the lying,” another commenter wrote.

“The kid breaks out in hives she’s so over the lies,” another agreed.

Gabriella Giudice Doesn’t Usually Like to Speak on Camera

While Gia Giudice logs a lot of screen time, her sister Gabriella prefers to stay off-camera. According to The Sun, at BravoCon in October 2022, Teresa noted that out of her four daughters, only Gia and Milania like the cameras.

“Gabriella doesn’t like the cameras,” she said. “I really respect Gabriella for that, she doesn’t like to share everything, so when she does share – it’s important.”

During an interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast that same month, Teresa teased that fans would see a bit more of Gabriella in season 13, despite the fact that the cameras are not “her thing.”

“Gabriella, my second daughter, she does not like the cameras,” she noted. “I mean, this year I have to say wait until you guys see, she was on this year and because there’s reasons why she came on, and you’ll see. I was shocked. But Gabriella usually doesn’t film, but she wanted to.”

