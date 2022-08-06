SEE IT: Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Gabriella Giudice Looks Like Her Grandparents

Gabriella Giudice is the second oldest daughter of Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

Gabriella is a senior in high school and is getting ready to head off to college in 2023. She has been touring various college campuses with her mom over the past several weeks, including schools in Boston.

“I can’t wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can’t wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up,” Teresa told Bravo’s Daily Dish at the NBCU Upfronts in Mary 2022.

Gabriella is the most private out of all of Teresa’s kids and rarely pops up on social media. That said, whenever Teresa shares a new photo of Gabriella, fans often comment about her looks and how much she’s grown up. On August 4, 2022, Teresa shared a photo of her girls and fans couldn’t help but comment about Gabriella.

RHONJ Fans Think Gabriella Looks the Most Different

On August 4, 2022, Teresa took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her daughters at her bridal shower. The girls were all wearing shades of blue with Teresa in white.

The comments section of the post quickly filled up, and many people noted how Gabriella looked “so different” from her sisters and pointed out how much she looks like her grandparents.

“Gabriella looks so different from all of them. She looks just like your parents! Beautiful,” one person wrote.

“She looks a lot like Tre’s father,” echoed another Instagram user.

“she looks just like Joe’s mom,” someone else said.

“She looks like Joes mother,” a fourth person agreed.

“Beautiful women. Gabriela is stunning,” read a fifth comment.

Gabriella Is in Her Mom’s Wedding

On August 6, 2022, Gabriella will serve as one of her mom’s maids of honor along with her three sisters, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice.

Previously, there were rumors that Teresa’s long time best friend Dina Manzo would serve as her maid of honor, but she cleared that up during an interview.

“Dina’s not my maid of honor. My children are my maid of honors,” Giudice said on the May 6, 2022, episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast. When she was asked how Manzo reacted to being asked to be in the upcoming wedding, Giudice responded, “She was thrilled, she was happy.”

About a month before Teresa’s wedding, Page Six confirmed that Manzo would not be in attendance, despite being a part of the bridal party.

“Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future. They remain as close as ever,” a source told the outlet. The reason for Dina sitting this one out? “Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it.”

Indeed, Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ wedding will be filmed. A source told People magazine that Bravo cameras will be on-hand for the event and the footage will air on a special to air on the network at a later date.

