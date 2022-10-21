Fans React to Photo of Teresa Giudice’s ‘Prettiest’ Daughter

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gabriella Giudice turned 18 on October 4, 2022. Teresa celebrated the occasion by taking Gabriella and some of her friends out to dinner based on photos and videos that she shared on Teresa’s Instagram Stories.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star also shared a post in honor of her daughter’s special day on her Instagram feed.

“Everyday I learn from you, I get to know & watch the world through your eyes. You are so talented, thoughtful, smart and kind, I love being your mom & I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Teresa captioned her post. “Thank you for being the best big sister, helping me so much around the house and showing your sisters the true meaning of family! All of my love to you on your 18th birthday Gabriella,” she added.

Several RHONJ fans took to the comments section to share birthday wishes for Gabriella.

Teresa Shared a Throwback Photo of Gabriella

Teresa shared two photos of her daughter Gabriella on her 18th birthday. The first picture was taken on Teresa’s wedding day — August 6, 2022 — and features Teresa in her wedding gown standing next to Gabriella who was wearing her blush pink maid of honor dress (all four of Teresa’s girls served as her maids of honor).

Gabriella chose a low cut gown with shoulder straps that featured a high slit. She wore her long, dark hair in loose curls and added a studded hair clip on one side.

The second picture in Teresa’s post was a throwback from when Gabriella was little. She posed with a hand on her hip and was holding what appeared to be an American Girl Doll. Gabriella and the doll were dressed in the same outfit — a “No. 5 Couture” shirt and a polka dot skirt.

Fans Reacted to Teresa’s Post

Several people reacted to Teresa’s post, writing their feelings in the comments section. Many people expressed their opinions that Gabriella is the “prettiest” of Teresa’s four kids.

“Tell you that Gabriella is so gorgeous I think she might be the prettiest I know it’s no contest All the girls are beautiful.beautiful but she’s very special,” one person wrote.

“You have beautiful children but Gabriella is just breathtaking. It looks like she favors your Mom,” someone else added.

“She’s the prettiest of them all and so different,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Gabriella is truly the prettiest one.. the least ‘famous’ the most quiet but certainly the most liked,” another social media user echoed.

And, as birthday messages rolled in, there were also a few people who didn’t like Teresa’s post — and they let he know.

“SO MUCH PHOTO SHOP WHY ? Two beautiful humans we all age stop the photo shop we have eyes. It’s so TOXIC and honestly not in touch with reality,” read one person’s complaint.

“That’s typical narcissistic Teresa, posting a picture of herself outshining her own daughter on her daughter’s birthday, she couldn’t find a picture of them with Teresa in a normal outfit,” someone else said.

