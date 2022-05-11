Teresa Giudice Shares Who She Chose as Her Maid of Honor & it’s Not Dina Manzo

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding is slated to take place over the summer and there is already plenty of drama to be had. While the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is trying her best to make her special day about her and her husband-to-be, several people have been caught up in the logistics of it all.

One main point of contention is that Giudice decided that her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, would not be in her wedding party. She revealed such on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” and it’s been much talked about ever since. Her reasoning? She and Gorga just aren’t that close.

Aside from Giudice not including Gorga as a bridesmaid, there have been other rumors about who would — and wouldn’t — be in the wedding party. Giudice had confirmed that her four daughters — Gia, Milania, Gabirella, and Audriana — would be standing next to her as she and Ruelas exchange vows, as will Ruelas’ sisters. In addition, Giudice’s best friend Dina Manzo was rumored to be her maid of honor. However, Giudice has confirmed that’s not actually the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Manzo Is in Giudice’s Bridal Party but Is not Her Maid of Honor

During the May 6, 2022, episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast, Giudice revealed that Manzo was indeed going to be in her bridal party, but would not be serving as her maid of honor.

“Dina’s not my maid of honor. My children are my maid of honors,” Giudice said. When she was asked how Manzo reacted to being asked to be in the upcoming wedding, Giudice responded, “She was thrilled, she was happy.”

The reality star revealed that she had initially wanted to keep the bridal party extremely intimate, but that it was Ruelas who wanted to have more people included.

“It started out, I’ll be honest with you. I just wanted my four daughters and I wanted Luis’ two sons. And then, my honey, you know, he’s just so happy, and he started asking, he’s like ‘I want this one and this one and this one,'” she explained.

“He wanted Dave, Dina’s husband. And he wanted Gary, his brother-in-law that he’s very close to,” she continued. From there, a bigger wedding party took shape.

Guidice Said That She’s Extremely Close to Ruelas’ Sisters & His Parents

Over the past couple of years, Giudice has grown extremely close to Ruelas’ two sisters, Veronica and Jennifer — both of whom will be in the bridal party — and to his parents.

“They’re like the sisters I’ve never had… I’ve always wanted to… I don’t have sisters. I think that’s why God sent me four daughters. And I’ve always wanted a family that I was close to — like, you know, in-laws,” Giudice said on the “Slut Pig” podcast.

She went on to say that she loves Ruelas’ parents and that his mother reminds her of her own mom. “She’s like the sweetest lady ever,” Giudice said.

“I’ll do anything for [his parents]… I love them dearly,” she added.

