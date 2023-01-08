RHOBH Star Completely Changes Her Look Ahead of Season 13 Filming

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is thought to be a few weeks away from filming after taking a bit of a hiatus over the holidays and fans are already getting anticipating what’s ahead.

Although Bravo hasn’t announced — and likely will not confirm — who will be returning to the series’ 13th season, fans now know that Lisa Rinna will be ending her eight-season run as a full-time star. The announcement was made by Rinna herself on January 5, 2023.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in statement to People magazine.

And while it is not clear who else may be on the chopping block, there’s one full-time star who wants fans to know that she’s “still standing” — and she is showing off a fresh new look that is totally winning RHOBH fans over. That person? Is Garcelle Beauvais.

Here’s what you need to know:

Beauvais Has Changed Her Hair Color to a Deep Red & Fans Are Loving It

On January 6, 2023, Beauvais shared a video of her new look after changing up her hair color from very dark brown to a deep red.

“New year New me! #stillstanding #newlook #newvibe,” she captioned the video of her fresh hairdo. Beauvais received tons of compliments on the change and several people — including a few other “Housewives” stars — let her know that they approved of the new hue.

“I love a redhead,” wrote Beauvais’ RHOBH co-star and dear friend Sutton Stracke.

“It suits you beautifully,” added “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan.

“Looks amazing,” read a comment from “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice. The OG added a red heart emoji.

“Sooo fabulous & fun,” former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi said.

Some Fans Thought Beauvais Was Sending a Message About RHOBH With Her Post

Aside from debuting her new 2023 look, Beauvais chose an interesting song to accompany her post. As she showed off her new hair with a big smile on her face, “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John played.

It didn’t take long for fans to think that Beauvais’ post was actually a dig at Rinna, who announced her departure from RHOBH one day earlier. The song implies that Beauvais hasn’t been cut from the show ahead of the new season.

“Can’t help but think the song choice is a little dig to a certain costar that was just fired,” one fan commented on Beauvais’ post.

“Does it mean you gonna still stand in the new RHOBH season? Unlike some someone else?” someone else asked.

“Oop. Looking sexy, I feel a little shade tho,” a third comment read.

“ELTON JOHN’S I’m still standing?! *the day Rinna is booted from RHBH* … The shade of it all! Love, love, LOVE,” a fourth Instagram user added.

