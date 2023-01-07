Kyle Richards Shades Lisa Vanderpump After Tweet About Rinna Goes Viral

Kyle Richards has entered the chat. Sort of.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has yet to say anything about her co-star Lisa Rinna’s exit from the Bravo series. However, she did like a tweet on Instagram shading her former friend Lisa Vanderpump.

On January 5, 2023, Rinna revealed that she was leaving RHOBH after eight seasons. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a short statement to People magazine.

Just after the news went live, former RHOBH star Vanderpump tweeted out the words “ding dong,” a play on “Ding dong, the witch is dead,” from “The Wizard of Oz.” And while several people loved Vanderpump’s apparent shade, Richards returned the favor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Reacted to a Tweet From Someone Who Criticized Vanderpump

Richards has been mum on Rinna’s RHOBH departure, but she has been active on social media — and she has been reading tweets.

After Vanderpump’s “ding dong” tweet, someone came at her for tweeting about Rinna but neglecting to say anything after designer Vivienne Westwood died. For what it’s worth, Vanderpump and Westwood don’t appear to have any sort of close ties to one another.

“Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?” read a tweet directed at Vanderpump. Interestingly, Richards liked the tweet — and it’s her only liked tweet of 2023 thus far.

Although Vanderpump didn’t respond to that bit of criticism, she did respond to a few others.

“You are a so low-rent. Your actions speak for themselves and always have so I wouldn’t gloat,” a Twitter user said to Vanderpump.

“Why follow somebody who is low rent? Silly girl,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star responded.

RHOBH Fans Are Wondering How the Show Will Be for Richards With Rinna Gone

Although season 12 of RHOBH ended on an odd note with Rinna coming between Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton, she seemed to keep her relationship with Richards somewhat intact. The women haven’t given an update on how things are between them since the reunion aired, but they seemed fine around each other at BravoCon 2022 in October.

Without too much to go on, fans are already starting to wonder how season 13 is going to look for Richards in particular now that Rinna is officially out.

“I can’t wait to see how Erika and Kyle are without Lisa Rinna being their minion,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Rinna’s RHOBH departure.

“I can picture Kyle unravelling now the ‘alliance’ has lost another member.. maybe Kyle will actually start stepping up and speaking up instead of relying on others to do her dirty work. Although I think it’s more likely she’ll suck up to Garcelle and Sutton as she knows Dorits days are numbered and Erika won’t have a story line once the legal issues reach a conclusion,” someone else suggested.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Dragged Over Christmas Day Outfit