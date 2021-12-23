Does Garcelle Beauvais’ Oldest Son Oliver Work for Lisa Vanderpump?

Garcelle Beauvais’ oldest son was photographed with Lisa Vanderpump – and fans think the team-up could spawn a spinoff.

Oliver Saunders, the oldest child of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, shared an Instagram photo as he posed with Vanderpump at her Las Vegas cocktail lounge, Vanderpump Vegas, which is located in Caesars Palace.

“Work Work Work Work @lisavanderpump!!” Oliver captioned the pic.

The post, which can be seen below, garnered a “Yassssss” followed by a series of heart emoji from Garcelle in the comment section.

Garcelle’s son, who is her from the RHOBH star’s first marriage to ex-husband Daniel Saunders, has made cameos on the Bravo reality show in the past. Garcelle has also opened up about her son’s past struggles with drugs and has expressed pride over how well he is doing today as a sober husband and father, according to Screenrant.

Garcelle’s Son Works for Lisa Vanderpump

In November 23021, Oliver Saunders shared an Instagram post as he posed at Vanderpump Vegas with a co-worker. He included multiple hashtags, including #maitred.

“Come Check Me Out @vanderpumpvegas,” he captioned the pic.

In a Reddit thread, some fans discussed how Oliver now works for Lisa Vanderpump in Las Vegas. Others pitched an idea for a “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff based at the Vegas venue with Oliver on the cast, which would pave the way for his famous mom to potentially make cameos.

“Yes!!!!!! If [Bravo doesn’t] want to do it Netflix should. Oliver looks like he’s the manager there,” one Redditor wrote.

“I feel like VPR is dead, a Vegas spinoff could be the revander-pump it needs, and then we can have the intro be like the initial VPR intro – start with a RHOBH episode and then have garcelle say she needs to go to Vegas for work/see her son,” another wrote.

“Sounds like the perfect rebrander-pump if you ask me!” another agreed.

Garcelle Beauvais Only Recently Met Lisa Vanderpump for the First time

While Oliver and LVP appear to have a friendly working relationship, Garcelle and the wealthy restaurant owner only met each other for the first time a few months ago. In October 2021, the two RHOBH alums posed together at a charity event held at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar, TomTom, to raise funds for earthquake victims in Haiti. Garcelle told “Watch What Happens Live” that she met Lisa Vanderpump for the first time at the fundraiser.

But the two women have both talked about each other over the past year. In September 2021, Garcelle told The Daily Mail Australia that RHOBH fans would love to see Vanderpump return to the show.

“I don’t know her but I think she’d bring the show some new energy,” Garcelle said.

Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight that while it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return to the Bravo reality show with her estranged former co-stars still on the cast, she would consider working with Garcelle and fellow RHOBH sophomore, Sutton Stracke, if producers “cleaned house” of the others.

“I hear Garcelle is very nice, and Sutton I hear is doing a good job,” Vanderpump said. “It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

