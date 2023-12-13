Gia Giudice Thinks She ‘Could Definitely Hold’ Her Own if She Became a Real Housewife

“Law school is in the question. It’s still in the cards. I’m still studying for my LSATs. I’m studying, I’m working and I’m building my brand as an influencer,” said Gia Giudice. “It’s definitely not easy, but my brand has really escalated to a point I never thought it would. You don’t really believe it until it happens in front of your eyes and until all these things start coming your way.”

Teresa Giudice Said She Would Be Supportive of Her Daughter if She Became a Full-Time Housewife

In a joint November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, alongside Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice shared her thoughts she would be supportive if her eldest daughter was a full-time RHONJ star. She stated that she will supportive of any of Gia Giudice’s endeavors. The “Skinny Italian” author also stated that she believed the 22-year-old would be a good addition to the Bravo franchise.

“She would be so amazing,” said the mother of four.

Gia Giudice then stated that she would not be opposed to being a “Real Housewife.”

“I feel like it brings a lot of highs and lows. But I mean, I wouldn’t be a master going into it. But it’s like if you have dirty laundry, don’t go on the show. I would know what to do because we’ve been through it all on the show. But I don’t know. I don’t think I would be opposed to doing it. I feel like if the opportunity, like, came to me, I would have to consider maybe I would do it,” said the 22-year-old.

Gia Giudice also said she appeared in several scenes throughout the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ.

“It was honestly whenever my mom was home, I would hop in a scene. Or I went to couple events, like outside of our house, but other than that, it was pretty much just always filming at home,” said Gia Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About the Success of RHONJ in November 2023

While speaking to Extra TV in November 2023, Teresa Giudice shared why she believed fans have enjoyed RHONJ for almost 14 seasons.

“I guess the realness of it. It’s like our real lives,” said the mother of four.

The 48-year-old also stated that she is focused on her relationship with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and their respective children, when they are not filming RHONJ.

“Our kids are just blossoming to adulthood. I mean I still have a 14 year old. And so there’s a lot going on. We have six kids, together. Four dogs. But yeah, we have a beautiful family. Blended beautifully together,” said the RHONJ star.