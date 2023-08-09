Gina Kirschenheiter Criticizes RHONJ Star: ‘She Thinks She’s Never Wrong’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter shared her opinion about the drama surrounding “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, have stated they want to step away from Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga. The Gorgas’ issues with the couple worsened after they opted to skip their August 2022 wedding because of the events that transpired during the RHONJ season 13 finale.

While recording the August 2 episode of her podcast, “Orange County,” Kirschenheiter and her co-host, Shane McAnally, suggested they disapproved of Giudice’s behavior in RHONJ. Kirschenheiter stated that she is “actually a very big Melissa fan.”

“She’s very sweet,” continued the 39-year-old.

McAnally then revealed he does not understand why Giudice has such a loyal fanbase. Kirschenheiter suggested that she agreed with her podcast co-host, stating, “[Giudice] is always wrong” while laughing. When McAnally said he believed Giudice never admits she is wrong, Kirschenheiter replied, “Well, yeah, that’s a problem.”

“She thinks she’s never wrong,” added the RHOC star.

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Tamra Judge Has Had Issues With Teresa Giudice

Kirschenheiter is not the only RHOC star who has been vocal about her issues with Giudice. In a June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, Judge stated that she believed Giudice was the “most overrated Housewife of all time.”

While filming the June 7 “Watch What Happens Live After Show” episode, Judge noted that she and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave have criticized Giudice’s husband on their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” She stated that she believed Giudice has not appreciated her remarks about Ruelas. She said they have likely annoyed “Teresa about the Louie stuff because there’s so much to talk about Louie.”

“She’s gotten really annoyed with that,” said Judge.

Judge revealed where she stands with Giudice while taping the July 27 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” When Andy Cohen stated that Judge has been “in a war with Teresa,” the RHOC star said, “I’m not in a war with Teresa. “

“I actually like Teresa, I really like her. And I respect her, kind of,” stated Judge.

The RHOC star shared similar comments in a July 2022 interview with “The Weekly Scoop with CJ.” She asserted that she does not “hate” Giudice, despite their past issues.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Wanting to Continue Starring on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

According to People Magazine, Bravo “has made return offers” for Giudice and Melissa Gorga to star in RHONJ season 14. While speaking to Extra in May 2023, Giudice stated she intended to stay on the RHONJ cast. She explained that she needed to continue being a Bravo star as she is financially responsible for her four daughters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice.

“I need to come back, I have four daughters, one’s going to law school,” said the mother of four.

The 51-year-old also stated that she is not interested in making amends with her brother and sister-in-law.

“I just need time to heal,” stated Giudice. “It’s been a lot. It’s been sad.”