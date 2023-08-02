‘Real Housewives’ Alum Says Andy Cohen Has Come After Her ‘From the Day 1’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd, who was fired from the series in 2020, spoke about Bravo producer Andy Cohen during a July 2023 episode of her YouTube channel, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal. According to Reality Blurb, the couple mentioned that Cohen brought Dodd up when interviewing her former castmate, Meghan King, during the July 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” During the interview, Cohen wanted to know whether King “regret[s] [her] friendship with Kelly Dodd.” When King stated she did not, Cohen inquired what her current relationship is with Dodd. The 38-year-old explained that while she has been at odds with Dodd, they are “cool” with each other.

Leventhal stated he believed Cohen wanted King to say she regretted being friends with his wife. He also said he thinks Cohen “gangs up on [Dodd].” Dodd agreed with her husband, stating, “It just seems like [Cohen] tries to shame me.”

“He’s come after me from the day one, when I first started,” said the former RHOC star.

Dodd also stated that her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, was unhappy with how Cohen treated her when she starred on RHOC.

“Michael actually got mad at him, kind of went after him. And Andy came to me, he’s like, ‘Hey listen, I’m not bullying you,’” said Dodd.

The mother of one suggested that she was not upset by Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” comment.

“He likes to shade people he doesn’t like, okay, and that’s fine. I can handle it, it’s not that big of a deal,” said Dodd.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Thoughts About Kelly Dodd in July 2023

Reality Blurb reported that RHOC star Heather Dubrow, who returned to the Bravo franchise for season 16 after a five-year absence, briefly spoke about Dodd on a June 2023 episode of the “Out & About” podcast. The reality television star seemed to reference comments Dodd made regarding her 12-year-old son, Ace. In a March 2023 episode of the “Rick & Kelly Show,” Dodd criticized Dubrow after she revealed that her youngest child is transgender in a March 2023 Instagram post.

While recording the podcast episode, Dubrow stated that “people who are irrelevant are irrelevant.”

“I wouldn’t waste five seconds of worrying about someone that makes no difference in the world,” said Dubrow. “I would also say that people that make a living by being hate mongers, that’s their own evil karma that will come back and I have no time for that. What I will say is that with my family and my kids, yes, I’m fiercely protective. And yeah. Don’t come after my children.”

Dodd addressed Dubrow’s comments on Instagram. In the caption of the July 1 post, she stated, “If I’m irrelevant why is Heather talking about me ??”

“And for the record I haven’t said anything bad about her kids, just about her & what a bad parent she is, outing her youngest at 12 years old, then claiming she’s creating a safe space? Ridiculous. She’s trying to capitalize on their sexuality & it’s disgusting,” continued Dodd.

Heather Dubrow Shared She Had Difficulties Filming ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

Dubrow spoke about filming RHOC season 17 in a June 2023 interview with “New York Live.” She suggested that she felt excluded during the production of the show’s seventeenth season, which premiered on June 7. The RHOC star also stated that she does not “know where [she] stand[s] with everyone” on the show’s cast.

“There’s so much to work out and to unpack, that, yeah man, I needed a vacation and I took one,” said Dubrow with a laugh.

The “Dubrow Diet” author shared similar comments in a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she believed she was “targeted” by her castmates while filming RHOC season 17.

“There was a trip that we went on that was really, really painful,” stated Dubrow.