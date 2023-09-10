Shannon Beador’s RHOC Co-Star Says She’s ‘Very Angry & Disappointed’ With Her

Gina Kirschenheiter is not happy with Shannon Beador‘s comments on the 17th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and she said she was going to be addressing it at the upcoming reunion.

Kirschenheiter took issue with Beador claiming on camera that she was responsible for Kirschenheiter retaining custody of her children from Child Protective Services (CPS) after the RHOC’s star’s DUI arrest back in 2019. Kirschenheiter has three children from her marriage with now-ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter.

“I’m very angry and I’m very disappointed,” Kirschenheiter told Us Weekly about Beador’s comments about her family. “I’m very upset by it. I don’t understand it. I don’t know why I’m the target of it and I don’t even think she gets it… Shannon has not damaged me. She has damaged my children. My kids are this close to being of an age where they’re on social media. This is clickbait for people and I see it and my children should not have to see that.”

“If their friends see it and they come to me, ‘What is this that just opened and why?’ Just to me, it really is cruel,” Beador concluded.

Gina Kirschenheiter Said Shannon Beador Hasn’t Reached Out to Apologize

Kirschenheiter also shared that Beador has yet to reach out to her to apologize, which surprised her. “I was shocked by that,” she told the publication. “If nothing else, you send the text to save face. Just check the box. At least that’s clearly the right thing to do.”

Kirschenheiter said she forgave Beador during filming but then pointed out that her co-star never took responsibility for her comments and never fully owned up to it. She said it was “inappropriate,” and would be bringing it up at the reunion, though she wasn’t sure they’d be able to move past it. “This is not the first time or the first year that I’ve asked her to please stop talking about this,” Kirschenheiter said.

“And she has apologized and said she’s not going to do that moving forward,” she continued. “And then she does it and then adds in new false tidbits for extra flair, I guess. It only seems to be getting worse. I feel that at this point, what is that apology worth? It’s like her stock has crashed.”

Shannon Beador Got Angry With Jennifer Pedranti on RHOC When Her Comments About CPS Were Brought Up

Kirschenheiter’s comments to the publication were in reference to a blowout fight on RHOC involving Beador, who claimed that she never spread the rumor that Kirschenheiter’s children were on the verge of being taken by CPS after her arrest.

When Tamra Judge brought up Beador’s comments about CPS at a pumpkin carving event, Beador yelled at Jennifer Pedranti across the table, “Jenn, you said that I said CPS was coming for Gina’s kids? What are you talking about? I would never say that!” She shouted, “God strike me dead, that’s when I know I didn’t say something, OK? So stop stirring s*** up, Jenn.”

Pedranti replied that she hadn’t known about any of it until Beador told her, prompting Beador to yell that it was “unbelievable.” As for Kirschenheiter, she revealed that she’d asked Beador not to talk about her arrest but her RHOC co-star had done it anyway.

