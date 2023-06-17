Bravolebrity Says Her Kids Are ‘Pretty Upset’

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge had an explosive fight in the second episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 that saw Judge lash out at Beador and call her a “liar” and an “alcoholic.”

After the episode aired, Beador opened up about the scenes and said they were hard to watch. Though she confirmed that she’s in a better place with Judge now, she said, “My kids watched the episode with me and they were pretty upset about it. They’re like, ‘Mom, that’s not who you are,'” she told Us Weekly.

“It’s hard,” she added. “I know that that’s not who I am.” Beador has three children with her ex-husband David Beador: Sophie, 21, and 18-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shannon Beador Said It Was ‘Hard’ Seeing Her Clash On-Screen With Tamra Judge

Beador spoke about the terms “liar” and “drunk” that Judge used to describe her so far this season and explained that while she’ll often call out cast members herself, she’s tried to “avoid putting general characterizations out there about people’s personalities,” saying it could be “damaging.”

Beador said when filming started for season 17, she and Judge hadn’t spoken for two years, and it’s been “hard” seeing them clash. The former best friends are in a “good place” now and said viewers will eventually see that develop in season 17, she told Us Weekly.

“Once we did come to that, you know, kind of agreement that we are going to become friends again, it was just an instant [comeback],” she added. “It was like we were right back to where we were two and a half years ago.”

The First Couple of Episodes of RHOC Season 17 Saw Shannon Beador & Tamra Judge Discuss What Went Wrong in Their Friendship

Play

RHOC: Tamra Slams 'ALCOHOLIC' Shannon in Wild Fight | Season 17 Episode 2 Recap The Real Housewives of Orange County nearly go overboard in an intense fight between former best friends Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 17, Episode 2. #rhoc ➡️𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐁𝐄 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 youtube.com/popculturedotcom 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 Celebrity: popculture.com/celebrity/ Streaming: popculture.com/streaming/ TV Shows: popculture.com/tv-shows/ Movies: popculture.com/movies/ Reality TV: popculture.com/reality-tv/ 📱… 2023-06-15T16:50:41Z

Beador and Judge had a close-knit friendship during their early years on RHOC and were known as the Tres Amigas along with Vicki Gunvalson. However, cracks began to form among the women in season 14 when Beador grew closer to Kelly Dodd.

After Judge’s exit from the show in January 2020, the rift with Beador seemed to grow and Judge said that she was ghosted by Beador. In the RHOC season 17 premiere, Beador confessed that their friendship took a turn after Judge’s exit but denied ghosting her.

“Sometimes when we were filming, I couldn’t get right back to her, but I’d never ghosted her,” she told Us Weekly. “I have 150 screenshots of conversations I had with her over the two-month period before she said I was a ‘fake friend.’”

Beador also spoke in the episode about Judge’s podcast and interview comments about her and told her co-star Emily Simpson that Judge would hit “below the belt.” Beador reminisced on their friendship and said they were best friends for years, but it all changed after Judge got fired. As for Judge, she said in a confessional that she was only speaking the truth regarding Beador and that the “truth hurts, b****.”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” air on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’