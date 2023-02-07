The Son of a Former ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Has Died: ‘We Are Beyond Devastated’

The son of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” husband Slade Smiley has died. On February 7, 2023, Smiley’s ex shared the news on Instagram.

“I’m heart broken to share that my sweet Gray passed away Sunday night,” Michelle Arroyo captioned an Instagram post. She went on to say that the death was “very unexpected” as Grayson had been doing “much better” recently.

Grayson had been battling brain cancer after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2006, according to Page Six.

On February 5, 2023, Grayson’s heart stopped. Arroyo said that she performed “chest compressions” on her son until paramedics arrived at her home. “When he left for the hospital he looked good and was breathing on his own but his heart gave out again at the hospital,” she wrote.

Grayson Smiley Was Diagnosed With Diffuse Fibrillary Astrocytoma

Arroyo kept family, friends, and the public in the loop about her son’s health journey by way of a website called “Amazing Gray.” On the website, Arroyo shared details about her son’s diagnosis, noting that some of his first symptoms were developmental delays that began around 2004. He had trouble sleeping — which was fairly normal for him — and then his vision became impaired.

In 2006, Grayson got very sick and he was taken to the emergency room. A doctor ordered a CT scan and a mass was uncovered. From there, Grayson had additional tests, including spinal taps, and then an endoscopic biopsy confirmed that he had a rare tumor called a Diffuse Fibrillary Astrocytoma.

“The statistics say that only 46% of patients will survive this tumor at 4.7 years and 0% will survive at 10 years,” reads a portion of the website. Arroyo remained optimistic throughout her son’s journey and was hopeful Grayson would be the one to change “the long term statistics.”

The Whole Family Is in Shock Following Grayson Smiley’s ‘Unexpected’ Death

Grayson’s death has completely devastated the whole family. Arroyo said that she’s “still in shock and going through the motions” when it comes to the next steps.

Meanwhile, Grayson’s stepmother, former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi, penned a lengthy tribute to the youngster on her Instagram feed.

“Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition,” she wrote. “We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss off Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being,” she continued.