Gretchen Rossi Gives New Update on Slade Smiley Wedding Plans

During a January 17 appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi gave an update on her wedding plans to Slade Smiley. And, as of right now, it doesn’t seem like she will be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“You know what, no wedding plans, as of right now, I always say this,” Rossi explained on the podcast. “Like, I feel like I want to be like Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russel]. Like, look at how long they’ve been together. And they’re so happy and in love.”

Rossi continued, “Or like look at Oprah and Stedman. And like, all of them are doing so well. And I swear all of the people that have gotten married after they’ve been together for so long. Like they ended up getting divorced!”

Rossi and Smiley got engaged in 2013, and welcomed their first daughter, Skylar Gray, in July 2019. Smiley had previously dated former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Jo De La Rosa.

Rossi Revealed Whether or Not She Would Ever Come Back to the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

While speaking with Extra TV in June 2021, Rossi revealed whether or not she would ever come back to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Rossi was a cast member on the show during seasons 4-8.

“You always have to say, ‘Never say never,’” Rossi explained to the outlet at the time. “However, I don’t think that’s the toxic environment that I really want to go back into. I’m a mom now, when you become a mom, your perspective just changes on so many things… I feel like it might not be the best venue for me, but at the same time, with the cast changes and the direction of what the show goes in, that may change my mind, too.”

Rossi Claimed That Bravo Has Called Her ‘a Couple of Times’ to Come Back on the Show

During a May 2021 interview with HollywoodLife, Rossi also revealed that Bravo has called her “a couple of times” with offers to come back to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“A couple seasons after I left, they had called a couple of times and they were like, ‘Do you want to come back?’ and I was like, ‘Pay me $5 million,’ and they were like, ‘Are you serious?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m serious!’ and they were like, ‘OK, we’ll talk to you later!’” Rossi claimed in the interview. “So it’s one of those things where it would have to be really stupid money, where all of my friends and family would have to be like, ‘Gretchen, this is stupid to say no.’ It would take probably a lot and I just don’t think the network’s at that place where they want to do that.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewies of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

