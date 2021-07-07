Hannah Ferrier Lashes out at Real Housewife

Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier is speaking out against former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd. Dodd is no stranger to backlash, but she and Ferrier have yet to be in a feud…until now.

Dodd recently cleared the air about how she contracted COVID-19 in January. Earlier this year in June, Dodd claimed that she and hubby Rick Leventhal had gotten COVID-19 from fellow RHOC star Heather Dubrow’s son Nicholas. All of them had spent New Year’s Eve together in Aspen, Colorado. “We got COVID on New Year’s,” Dodd said on her Instagram Story in June while getting the COVID vaccine. “Heather Dubrow’s son gave it to us. We already have the antibodies.”

But the mom of one spoke out about her “joke.” She posted a video, as seen above, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6, where she clarified her earlier statement about Dubrow’s son. “So I got this letter from an attorney for the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke and for that, I am offering my sincere apology,” Dodd said.

Many fan accounts reposted the video to their Instagram feed, and fans flooded the comments. The fan account @BestOfBravo reposted the video, and Ferrier didn’t hold back in the comments. “If you went to a NYE party with 30+ people then you gave yourself covid you f****** moron,” she wrote.

Dodd Clarified How She Contracted COVID

Dodd continued talking on her Instagram Story about the virus. “I did get COVID at a party New Year’s Eve, and Heather Dubrow’s son and his friends were all there,” she said. “And while I had information leading us all to believe we could’ve gotten COVID from them, because we all — like 24 of us — got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the source of our infection.”

Dodd concluded saying, “And for that, I apologize. I’m going on the record right now to be very clear, Rick and I don’t know how we caught the virus, and we’re both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family.”

Many Fans Seemed to Agree With Ferrier

Fans had varying opinions on Dodd’s video. More than 200 fans replied to Ferrier’s comment with similar sentiments as, “PREACH,” “Exactly,” and “and the best reply goes to…Hannah.” One fan commented on a separate post, “LMAO THIS ESCALATING DOWNFALL OF KELLY DODD IS JUS WAAAAAY TOO ENTERTAINING.”

On the other hand, many followers found the video more entertaining than anything else. A fan commented, “oh man, i would love to see all of this unfold on camera and fancy pants putting her in her place!” Another chimed in writing, “*sincerest apologies* in the most sarcastic, condescending tone of all time.”

Dodd has not responded to Ferrier’s comment, but Ferrier has slightly suggested that she stands by her opinion. A fan tweeted a screenshot of the commented and added the caption, “Andy Cohen, get Hannah Ferrier back on our screens. Missing those Below Deck confessionals,” and Ferrier retweeted the tweet.

