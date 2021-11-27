Heather Dubrow Shares Big News About Her Son

Bravo star Heather Dubrow joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2012. The mother-of-four exited the series after its eleventh season. Despite being absent from the show for the past five seasons, she will appear on “RHOC” season 16, premiering on December 1, 2021.

Bravo TV reported that the reality television star shared an exciting update about her 18-year-old son, Nicholas, who she shares with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. On November 23, the 52-year-old uploaded an Instagram video that featured her son and his twin sister, Max. In the clip, Nicholas was overcome by nerves and prolonged looking at an acceptance email from Loyola Marymount University, located in Los Angeles, California. After a few tense moments on his computer, the teenager finally opened his message, revealing that he will be attending the university. Max and Heather responded excitedly to the news and began jumping while screaming. The video ends with the mother-and-daughter duo hugging Nicholas.

“OPENING THE DECISION EMAIL FOR @nickdubrow FIRST CHOICE COLLEGE …. THIS IS SO NERVE WRACKING!!!!!!! @loyolamarymount #alwaysalion,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few Bravo stars flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Amazing. [Clapping hands emoji]. I got chills watching,” commented former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge.

“Awwww!!!! [two raised hands emoji] [two red heart emoji]!! Love this! Congrats @nickdubrow! I feel like a part of your college journey!! [Crying laughing emoji] so happy for u and your mamma!!! [red heart emoji],” wrote Heather’s “RHOC” co-star Gina Kirschenheiter.

“Congratulations!!! [Three raised hands] [Three party popper emoji] So happy for you!!!” shared Shannon Beador of “RHOC” fame.

“Soo cute! Congrats [raised hands emoji [red heart emoji],” added former “RHOC” personality Gretchen Rossi.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Max and Nicholas in a December 2020 Interview

During a December 2020 interview alongside Max, Heather Dubrow discussed quarantining with her family. She shared she enjoyed spending time with Max and Nicholas.

“I like the two of them the most out of everyone… it could change like the winds in Santa Ana, this too shall pass but I’m just saying that they have become — Max and Nicky are like at that very cool age where they’re humans and cool and you can talk to them and they’re interesting and interested, it’s really — it’s fun,” explained the mother-of-four.

Heather Dubrow Revealed Why She Returned to ‘RHOC’ in November 2021

During a November 2021 appearance on Daily Blast LIVE, Heather Dubrow revealed why she wanted to return to the “Real Housewives” franchise. She explained that she appreciated the positive response Max received when she publicly came out as bisexual in 2020.

“I have four children, as you know, and they’re different genders and different sexualities and they’re all at such an interesting point in their lives trying to figure out where they are, you know, where’s their place in this world,” explained the reality television personality. “And honestly that’s one of the reasons why we decided to come back on the show. You know, when Max came out a couple years ago, the flood of support and messages and people saying those things I did this right, I did this wrong. I thought you know if we can show our version of what a normal family looks like and maybe help some people along the way, wouldn’t that be fantastic.”

