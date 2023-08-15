RHOC Star Thinks Shannon Beador Owes Producers an Apology for Her Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow spoke about her castmate Shannon Beador’s behavior in RHOC season 17, episode 10, on the August 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

During the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Andy Cohen referenced that Beador approached producers after she had heated conversations with Dubrow, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter at Jennifer Pedranti’s party. During the interaction with the RHOC producers, she shared she was unhappy that Dubrow, Simpson, and Kirschenheiter made comments about her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. She also stated she spoke to “Emily and Gina one time in 2020” about her relationship issues. In addition, she said she was upset that she had to address the matter on camera because she was going to have to “tell [her] private boyfriend that everyone is f***** talking about [them] and making judgments.”

While playing a game of “Do They! Owe! A Huge Apology!,” Cohen asked Dubrow if she believed Beador “owe[s] the ‘OC’ producers a huge apology for freaking out on them in Video Village,” the “Dubrow Diet” author replied, “Yes.” She suggested, however, that she appreciated that Beador broke the fourth wall and addressed the show’s production crew, which is not typically done on Bravo shows.

“Best ever — the breaking of the fourth wall,” said Dubrow.

The “Jenny” actress also shared she believes Tamra Judge owes her an apology “for bringing up [Dubrow’s] name when it comes to Shannon and John,” which has led her to have issues with Beador.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Issues With Heather Dubrow

During an August 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Beador stated that she is still upset with Dubrow for her comments about her relationship with Janssen. As fans are aware, Dubrow has denied that she repeated information regarding Beador and Janssen.

“She was talking to people on and off camera, planting seeds, telling people things, making them believe the worst, so I was irate, because I finally trusted Heather, that I could confide in her, and it’s really disappointing,” said Beador.

While speaking to “New York Live” in May 2023, Dubrow noted that she does not have a good relationship with some of her RHOC co-stars following the show’s 17th season.

“Usually by the end, I feel like we’re balanced, we’re good, I know where I stand with everyone, this I don’t feel that way, and I still don’t, and there is so much to work out and to unpack, that yeah, man, I needed vacation,” said Dubrow.

Noella Bergener Alleged That Heather Dubrow Shoved a Producer During the Show’s 16th Season

In season 16, RHOC alum Noella Bergener alleged that she was informed that Dubrow shoved a member of the show’s production at her Nobu-catered party. Dubrow has stated that the allegation was false. While recording an episode of Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live” in June 2022, Judge, who rejoined the show’s cast for season 17, addressed the rumors.

“I think where there’s smoke there’s fire,” said Judge. “I’ve never personally known Heather to be physical, I’ve never seen that side of her and so when Noella mentioned it, nobody else supported her then it makes you wonder, did it really happen?”

Later in the interview, RHOC alum Kelly Dodd stated that one of the show’s former executive producers, Thomas Kelly, alleged Dubrow “did push him” during the production of season 16. Judge acknowledged that Kelly had told her the same information. She stated, however, that she advised him not to make his claims about Dubrow public.

“He got fired, he thinks she’s the reason why. And I told him, you know, it’s just best if you don’t talk about it publicly because it’s going to affect your career … with Bravo,” shared Judge.