RHOBH Alum Shares Her Thoughts About the Possibility of Heather Dubrow Switching Franchises

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Heather Dubrow may be considering starring on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as reported by Radar Online. A source informed the publication that the “Seven Year Stitch” host “thinks she’d be a better fit with the Beverly Hills cast mates.” Radar Online also reported that Heather, her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, and their two youngest children, have moved out of their Newport Beach mansion. The couple now owns a Century City penthouse.

During a November 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, former RHOBH star Kathryn Edwards shared her thoughts about Heather possibly joining the show’s cast.

Kathryn Edwards Revealed She Believed Heather Dubrow Would Be a Good Addition to RHOBH

While recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, Edwards revealed she believed Heather would make a good addition to the RHOBH cast. She shared she thinks the switch to a different “Housewives” franchise would be possible, as former RHOBH personality Taylor Armstrong became an RHOC star in 2022.

“It’s possible, I would say that it’s a real possibility, if someone said to me what’s the chances of that. If they offered it to her? And I could see them offering it to her ’cause they know she’s going to throw the parties, they know she’s going to spend the money, she’s definitely not going to come in afraid of anybody,” said Edwards.

The former RHOBH star also shared she believed Heather would align herself with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais if she joined the Bravo series.

“I can see her on that show with Sutton and Garcelle against Erika [Jayne] and [Lisa] Rinna. She’s not going to roll with like the trash of Erika and Rinna. I don’t think, the language, I mean, all of it, she’s not,” asserted the reality television personality.

Yontef chimed in he believed Heather is interested in becoming an RHOBH personality. He explained he “think[s] she feels over ‘The OC.’”

“She’s out of place on that show, talk about people that don’t have real money. She has money, like she has a lot of f***** money,” said the podcast host.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared Her Thoughts About Heather Dubrow Possibly Joining RHOBH

While recording a November 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by Tamra Judge, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave mentioned that she would be unwilling to star on RHOC.

“People in O.C. – I have never known of like a group of people that have more like bigger egos about s*** that does not matter than O.C. It’s bigger than Beverly Hills,” said the 42-year-old.

When Judge quipped “maybe that’s why Heather Dubrow wants to go on Beverly Hills,” Arroyave shared she did not believe the “Seven Year Stitch” host would be a good fit on the Bravo series. She noted that the “Jenny” actress took issue with her after she criticized her for “self-producing” on RHOC season 16 in a February 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

“Oh, that would not be good for her. I don’t think she would be able – if Heather Dubrow takes issue with me and thinks I’m problematic, I’m the least of your problems,” stated Arroyave.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss