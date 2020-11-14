This Real Housewife Is Into Kyle Richards’ Husband

Watch out, Kyle Richards, because there’s another Real Housewives star that might want to steal your man!

During a recent episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay admitted that she has a crush on Richards’ husband, Mauricio. “I would take Mauricio in a boat, anywhere,” Gay said during the November 12 episode. “On a plane, on a train!” Good thing Gay isn’t on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills instead!

During the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Gay revealed that she is divorced. Gay opened up more about her divorce during the podcast episode, telling Us Weekly, “Of course you can get divorced when you’re Mormon, but it’s just, like, really not an option doctrinally speaking. It’s been a hard process for me, but I’m finally able to say that it’s been the greatest thing because it got me here and it got me to kind of own my life and be more present in my choices.”

Heather Gay Said That Her Divorce Was ‘Difficult’

During a recent interview with Page Six, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Gay said that her divorce was difficult to go through. “I didn’t know how to function,” Gay said about her divorce. “I’m still having a very, very difficult time. I didn’t know anyone that was Mormon and divorced and single and happy.”

Gay continued, telling Page Six, “I either had to get remarried or redefine my entire life. I had three little kids and I didn’t know how to do it and nobody gave me any guidance.” Gay has three daughters, who appeared during the first episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Kyle Richards and Her Husband Recently Faced Rumors That They Had Split

Recently, Kyle Richards debunked rumors that she and her husband had split, after a gossip Instagram account posted a blind item about a “West Coast housewife” that was reportedly separating from her husband. Many Real Housewives fans thought that the blind item was about Richards and her husband, but that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me,” Richards said to Us Weekly on October 22. “I’m gonna get myself so worked up and so emotional. And now, I really just like — oh, my God. I can’t believe it. But this [new] one threw us for a loop. This last one, because we didn’t know [about it], I don’t have a Google alert or anything either.”

Richards continued, explaining to Us Weekly that she actually found out about the rumors on her Instagram page. “We posted a picture in Aspen together and somebody wrote in the comments, ‘I’m so glad to see all the rumors aren’t true.’ And [Mauricio] looked at me and he said, ‘What are they talking [about in] this comment?’” Richards told Us Weekly. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know. Let’s Google.’ We were like, ‘What?’ And then, like, a week later, people were texting me [and saying], ‘I hope everything’s OK. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

