RHONY Star Blasts Leah McSweeney, Claims She Was a Fan Before She Was Cast

Even though she will only appear on three episodes of this season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Heather Thomson is not holding back about her feelings towards Leah McSweeney. It’s no secret that the two didn’t hit it off when they first met at Ramona Singer’s house in The Hamptons, and it doesn’t seem like they’ve made much progress since then.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thomson shaded McSweeney, claiming that the new star was a fan of “The Real Housewives of New York” before she was a cast member. Thomson thinks that because of this, McSweeney “prejudged” her based on previous seasons.

“She basically formed an opinion by her fandom of the show,” Thomson told Entertainment Tonight on June 1, 2021. “When Leah was a fan of the show watching the show through my edited character; that’s what I think it was. I was bound and hung by her because of how she interpreted my character on the show years ago.”

Thomson continued about McSweeney, “I wasn’t really impressed to be honest. I didn’t know about any of her issues that I know about now, or the things that she’s been trying to overcome and struggle with. I wish her the best, on that journey.”

Thomson was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons five through seven.

Thomson Also Claimed That She Was ‘Assaulted’ This Season

Overall, it doesn’t seem like Thomson enjoyed her time on “The Real Housewives of New York” this season. During an April 2021 appearance on the Friends of Dorothy podcast, Thomson also claimed that she was “assaulted” during her time in The Hamptons.

“I get assaulted this season on the show, believe it or not, but I’m fine… The show has changed a lot, breaking the fourth wall,” Thomson explained while on the podcast

Thomson also added at the time, “I filmed a little bit and then I remembered why I left. It’s just not how I want to spend my time. My whole DNA is about encouraging people and fixing things and making it better and that’s a bad thing on this show.”

McSweeney Won’t Speak to Thomson Again

McSweeney is just as displeased with Thomson. While appearing on an April 2021 episode of the podcast, Chicks in the Office, McSweeney explained why she will never speak to the former RHONY star again.

“[Heather] most likely planted a story in Us Weekly – which is why I’ll never talk to [her] again,” McSweeney explained of their feud. “Saying that I bum-rushed her off the show and that I was acting exploitative, [and] acting for the cameras. I’m, like, trying to stay sane on the cameras so people won’t know how bats*** [crazy] I really am. She’s really lucky the cameras were there, to be honest.”

McSweeney continued, “Sometimes you just don’t vibe with people, you know? She’s just kind of that chick that’s like, ‘You shouldn’t do this and I know everything,’ and I’m just not with that. That’s just not my cup of tea.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

