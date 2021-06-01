Kelly Dodd Slams Erika Jayne on Instagram Amid RHOBH Star’s Legal Scandal

Kelly Dodd is not holding back her opinions regarding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi and her estranged husband’s current legal battles.

On May 30, 2021, Dodd posted a photo to Instagram alongside some friends, a group that just so happened to include an attorney, in The Hamptons. In the caption, Dodd wrote, “Thanks Arthur Aidala for having us over … it’s nice to have a high-powered attorney on your side.”

In the comment section of the photo, one fan decided to take a jab at Girardi, writing, “I bet Erika thought it was nice to have a high-powered attorney on her side, too. Go out and BE the high-powered attorney, ladies! Never rely on a man!”

And, in response to that comment, Dodd continued to pile onto the RHOBH star, writing, “My attorney isn’t a crook.”

Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is embroiled in a number of legal battles. In December 2020, Girardi was accused by an Illinois-based law firm of embezzling money from a settlement fund for the relatives of victims in the October 2018 Lion Air plane crash. Girardi has also been hit by lawsuits from companies such as Wells Fargo. And, according to a March 2021 report from The Daily Mail, investigators will be tuning in to this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to see if it can help aid their case.

Dodd Has Feuded With Other ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars in the Past

This isn’t the first time that Dodd has run into trouble with the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” During a March 2021 episode of Lisa Vanderpump’s new show, “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump,” the former RHOBH star claimed that Dodd had pulled a “dine-and-dash” at her restaurant, Pump.

After Dodd caught wind of Vanderpump’s accusation, she took to Twitter to respond. In a since-deleted tweet that was captured by Reality Blurb at the time, Dodd wrote to Vanderpump, “THIS IS A LIE. a) it was 6yrs ago. b) I was a guest of Vicki & her friends c) I paid my share & have the receipt & showed it back then on social media. It was the others who didn’t pay! No wonder Villa Blanca went under. #RevisionistHistory.”

Dodd also followed up with another message for Vanderpump. “Oh [and] by the way Lisa Vanderpump, your food sucks [and] so does your service,” Dodd tweeted at the time, according to Reality Blurb. “Check your Yelp reviews. I wouldn’t come back anyway.”

It’s Unclear if Dodd Will Be Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Even though Dodd has made headlines as a “Real Housewife,” it’s unclear if she will be returning for another season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” According to host Andy Cohen, the show is currently on a hiatus, and no casting decisions have been made.

However, if Dodd does end up returning, it will have to be on one condition–that her costar, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, is axed. “I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” Dodd said on an Instagram live in January 2021, according to Page Six. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 9/8c.

