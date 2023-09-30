Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Her ‘Least Favorite’ RHONJ Castmate

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider teased that she is having some issues with her castmate Margaret Josephs.

During a September 2023 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, alongside “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Heather Gay, Goldschneider participated in a game of “Truth or Heather Drinks an Espresso Martini.” While playing the game, Cohen asked the former lawyer, “Which Jersey Housewife is your least favorite right now?” Goldschneider briefly hesitated before sharing that she is not particularly fond of the fashion designer at the moment.

“I mean, I don’t want to ruin the season, but I’m going through something with Margaret,” said Goldschneider.

Josephs also suggested she is not in the best place with Goldschneider in a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly. While speaking to the publication, Josephs shared her favorite RHONJ season 14 castmates and did not include Goldschneider. She clarified, however, that she does “love Jackie.” The fashion designer also shared she is impressed with her 2023 memoir, “The Weight of Beautiful,” which focuses on the mother of four taking steps to overcome her eating disorder.

“Her book just came out. It’s powerful. I’m grateful she says so many amazing things about me in the book, and we are bonded and we have a bond. For whatever reason, it’s not the same right now but I’m sure it will be,” said Josephs.

Jackie Goldschneider Discussed Publishing Her Memoir

Goldschneider discussed publishing her memoir in a September 27 interview on “New York Live.” She stated that it feels both “amazing” and “scary” that “The Weight of Beautiful” is now available for purchase.

“There’s a lot of dark secrets in there, that I kept for decades, so to have them all out in the world is a little scary, but it’s great. It’s a much needed book,” said the reality television star.

Goldschneider also shared she allowed her RHONJ castmate Jennifer Fessler to read the memoir before it was published. She explained that while she “wanted to wait until it was fully ready for anyone else to read it,” she has a close friendship with Fessler, who joined the RHONJ cast as “a friend of” during the show’s 13th season, which premiered in 2022.

“I was comfortable when her reading it early on before it was even a book. But I wanted to wait until I was ready because I was kind of changing it along the way,” said the reality television personality.

The 46-year-old also shared that her dynamic with her RHONJ castmates has changed while filming season 14.

“A lot of things have a evolved this season. So – I don’t want to give anything away but I will say when I went through a lot of therapy for recovery, I had to let go of a lot of the trauma from my past and part of that was letting go of fights I had in recent years and when I was able to do that, friendships evolved,” said the mother of four.

Jackie Goldschneider Teased Information About the Upcoming RHONJ Season

During an appearance on the September 29 episode of the “So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey” podcast, Goldschneider revealed that Josephs realized she had an eating disorder before she was ready to discuss her issues on RHONJ.

“She noticed things for sure. That same season, I got called out on it,” said the 46-year-old. “And I was sick to my stomach, I remember that moment, where I was like ‘Oh god, they’ve caught me.’ And I kind of talked by way out of it. But I was really scared. I never wanted anyone to shame me into stopping and I didn’t know how to stop. I was addicted to starving myself.”

In the “So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey” podcast interview, Goldschneider also gave some information about the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ. She stated that fans can expect the new episodes to be “wild.”

“‘Jersey’ is having a great season,” said the former lawyer.