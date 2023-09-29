Margaret Josephs Condemns RHONJ Co-Stars’ Physical Fight

Margaret Joseph spoke out about a physical fight that took place during filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” — and she made it clear she considers it a setback for the show.

Days after co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming due to a physical altercation that occurred during Teresa Giudice’s “Tipsy in Tulum” themed party, Josephs said her co-stars’ behavior was “unacceptable” and broke code they had all agreed upon.

Margaret Josephs Said Jennifer Aydin & Danielle Cabral’s Behavior Was ‘Unnecessary’

On September 21, 2023, the RHONJ cast filmed together at Giudice’s themed party. A production source told All About The Real Housewives that during the party, Cabral began “screaming” at Aydin and getting into her face.

“She would not step away from Jennifer Aydin’s face so Jennifer pushed her shoulder to back off,” the All About the Real Housewives source claimed. “That’s when Danielle grabbed a drink and threw it upside Jennifer’s face. People were screaming…Danielle did not care, she made it like she wanted it to keep going.”

An insider told Us Weekly that the fight was about “a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to.”

According to the Wrap, Aydin was bruised after Cabral’s cup hit her face. Security instructed Cabral to leave the party.

Reps for Aydin and Cabral did not respond to Heavy’s request for comment.

But Josephs spoke out about the incident in an interview with Us Weekly on September 27, 2023. After saying “thank God” she wasn’t there for the drama, Josephs weighed in on her co-stars’ brawl.

“It’s unacceptable,” Josephs said. “It’s gone too far, and I think it’s not necessary. We’re all grown adults. … We’re all grown women. Everyone has to be able to control themselves.”

“Things have evolved. We’ve evolved out of that, and as a collective, we’ve all discussed that. Also, we said we’re never doing that again,” she added of the RHONJ cast’s past behavior. “Ever since my hair was pulled [by Danielle Staub in season 10]. I had thrown a drink that day because I felt like someone was in my space… After that, I was like ‘those days are over, what are we doing? This has gone too far.’ I mean, Teresa cleared a whole table on me, I didn’t retaliate, I didn’t do anything back, didn’t make a scene…. Those days are over.”

The latest RHONJ brawl comes less than a year after Aydin was involved in a fight with Melissa and Joe Gorga during BravoCon.

According to People, the trio got into an argument before Aydin threw a drink at Joe Gorga in the lobby of the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City. At the time, Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed the incident on Twitter. “I think the whole thing was gross,” he wrote. “All of it.”

Jennifer Aydin & Danielle Cabral Are Back to Filming – But Not Together

Aydin and Cabral had been scheduled to film scenes for RHONJ on Friday, September 22, but their shoots were canceled following their fight, according to The Wrap. A source told Us Weekly that both women were suspended from filming; they were not allowed to film at a book signing event for co-star Jackie Goldschneider’s newly released memoir.

Another insider told Page Six that Aydin and Cabral’s filming suspension has since been lifted following an investigation by Bravo and Sirens Media. The two women have received receiving written warnings regarding the incident, Page Six confirmed.

“They’re both filming again — but separately for now — after the incident,” a production source told the outlet. “Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera,” another RHONJ insider added.

It is unclear if Aydin attended Cabral’s Boujie Kidz event on September 27, 2023. Cabral was photographed with Josephs, Giudice, Melissa Gorga. and Rachel Fuda at the event, which was filmed for the Bravo reality show.

