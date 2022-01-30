Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Current Status of Her Marriage

She wins.

During an interview with In Touch Magazine that was published on January 27, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider gave an update on the current status of her marriage. During the last season of the franchise, Teresa Giudice spread rumors that Goldschneider’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was cheating on her. Goldschneider told In Touch that her “marriage is not at risk at all” after last season’s drama, and has told her children the same.

“We both promise them that mommy and daddy love each other so much. I think that comforts them,” Goldschneider said about her children to the outlet. “But it’s the little things that they see when we’re not directly directing it toward them. Like, when they see us kiss on the way out the door. They see us holding hands when we’re walking. Those little things, let them know that mommy and daddy truly love each other.”

Goldschneider continued, “We had to explain to them what they might hear, what happened on the show, and we had to assure them that none of it was true. I didn’t want them thinking anything about their father. I didn’t want anyone taking these rumors and running with it as a way of teasing the kids. I also didn’t want them to worry.”

Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Goldschneider Almost Quit the Show After the Cheating Rumors Were Brought Up

While speaking with Us Weekly in February 2021, Goldschneider admitted that she almost quit “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” after Giudice had brought up the cheating rumors about her husband.

“My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” Goldschneider revealed at the time. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

Goldschneider continued, “When it comes to my family, I will never be okay with somebody trying to come between us. So, I’ll never have a thick skin when it comes to my family. The fact that anybody could think that you could do something that potentially destroys a family with four young children, and then just be like, ‘Who cares’ to me? There’s no show I could be on long enough that that would ever happen.”

Goldschneider Thinks That the Rumors Made Her Marriage Stronger

Even though last season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was tough for both Goldschneider and her husband, she revealed that she believes going through such a hard situation ended up being good for her marriage.

“This threw us for a loop,” Goldschneider told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021. “We’ve never experienced something like this before, somebody really coming at you to tear your family apart, and we weathered it so well. I’m really proud of him because he put on his big-boy pants and he dealt with it.”

Goldschneider continued, “I can count on one hand how many fights we’ve had since we’ve gotten married, and I think that this just showed us that we can have a really life-altering situation, and a big, big fight and blowout, and come back from it unscathed.”

