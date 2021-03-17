Teresa Giudice Reveals What Led Her to Spread Jackie Goldschneider Cheating Rumors

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Teresa Giudice revealed the story of what led up to her spilling the beans about the cheating rumors regarding Jackie Goldschneider’s husband at his party.

While talking about the party on the after-show, Giudice admitted that she brought the rumors up at the party after she saw Evan Goldschneider’s face. Giudice explained that seeing Goldschneider helped her to remember the rumor, which she had known about since last season. “What made me think of it is… I was looking at him, I was watching him,” Giudice explained. “But I was never around Evan before so something [clicked] in my brain. And I was drinking. I saw him and that’s what reminded me of it. I kept hearing it and I wanted to know from the other girls if they heard it.”

However, Giudice insisted that her intentions weren’t bad when she spread the rumor. “I wasn’t trying to hurt Jackie,” Giudice maintained. “I’m not a vindictive person.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.

Jennifer Aydin Said That Jackie Goldschneider Was ‘Making It a Big Deal’

While also appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey after show, Jennifer Aydin seemed to take her friend Giudice’s side, complaining that Jackie Goldschneider was making the rumors too big of a deal.

“It’s like, she just heard a rumor, and that’s all it is,” Aydin said. “That’s all it has the power to be. You’re the one who is making this big deal out of it. It’s suspect. Why are you getting so defensive? None of us believe it. We’re all here because we don’t believe it.”

Aydin continued, explaining why she took Giudice’s side regarding the rumors. “At the end of the day, it’s not about who is right or wrong. Teresa is my friend, we’ve been friends for three years. There’s loyalty there. I’m not just going to sit here and jump ship, she’s my friend, even if she did something wrong, I’m going to defend her.”

Jackie Goldschneider Claims That Teresa Giudice Pulled the Cheating Rumors ‘out of Her ‘A**’

Although Giudice may stand by her decision to talk about the cheating rumors, Jackie Goldschneider said during a recent interview that Giudice simply “pulled them out of her a**.”

“She doesn’t even know who told her,” Goldschneider said during a February appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast. “I don’t even think anybody told her. I think she pulled it out of her a**. I was really caught off guard because I expect the best from people and I really thought that she was gonna make it right.”

Goldschneider continued, explaining that she didn’t exactly feel supported by her fellow cast mates at the time. “If I’m not feeling supported and everybody is just friends with my enemy, what do I want to do this for?” Goldschneider said about Giudice. “I needed to make sure this was the place for me. It’s put a lot of tension on a lot of the friendships because people didn’t know. I mean the whole cast you can see is really not on board with what she did, but some of them are family, some of them have been friends with her since childhood.”

