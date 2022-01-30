Lala Kent Bashes Sex Life With Randall Emmett

She’s not holding back.
During a January 26 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shaded her sex life with ex Randall Emmett, revealing that there were many times where she “couldn’t wait” for it to be over.
“I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner,” Kent explained during the podcast episode. “I had sex sober, which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time.”
Kent also said during the episode, “So not only is it that, like, I’m going into new territory, where it’s like I’m going to be banging it out without an ounce of alcohol in my system. However, I think it’s going to be fun, because I’ve been like talking to a few people, and I’m like, ‘I f******* got it. I still got it.’”
In October 2021, Kent and Emmett split for good after he was pictured in Nashville, Tenn., with two other women. The two had been engaged since September 2018.
Kent Said That Emmett Was ‘the Worst Thing’ to Ever Happen to Her
While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in December 2021, Kent admitted that Emmett was the “worst thing” to ever happen to her, but didn’t understand how he could have given her her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, at the same time. Kent’s daughter was born in March 2021.
“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?” Kent explained at the time. “It is such a mind f***.”
During the episode, Kent also admitted that she wished that she was able to “turn back the clock” and change how things had gone down.
“I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Kent said. “I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”
Kent Admitted That There Were ‘Red Flags’ in Her Relationship With Emmett
During a December 2021 interview with People, Kent did admit that there were a lot of “red flags” in her relationship with Emmett that she had ignored.
“There’s like a laundry list,” Kent told the outlet at the time. “A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there.”
Kent continued, “The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, ‘This is not normal behavior.’ This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag.”
READ NEXT: Where Dolores Catania Stands With Her Ex-Boyfriend David Principe Now
MAGA 2022 !!
I get paid more than $140 to $850 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24652 from this without having online working skills .
Simply give it
open this link HERE…… http://Www.NetCash1.Com