Lala Kent Bashes Sex Life With Randall Emmett

During a January 26 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shaded her sex life with ex Randall Emmett, revealing that there were many times where she “couldn’t wait” for it to be over.

“I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner,” Kent explained during the podcast episode. “I had sex sober, which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time.”

Kent also said during the episode, “So not only is it that, like, I’m going into new territory, where it’s like I’m going to be banging it out without an ounce of alcohol in my system. However, I think it’s going to be fun, because I’ve been like talking to a few people, and I’m like, ‘I f******* got it. I still got it.’”

In October 2021, Kent and Emmett split for good after he was pictured in Nashville, Tenn., with two other women. The two had been engaged since September 2018.

Kent Said That Emmett Was ‘the Worst Thing’ to Ever Happen to Her

While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in December 2021, Kent admitted that Emmett was the “worst thing” to ever happen to her, but didn’t understand how he could have given her her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, at the same time. Kent’s daughter was born in March 2021.