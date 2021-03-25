Jackie Goldschneider Slammed for Bringing Up Teresa Giudice’s Jail Term

Jackie Goldschneider is being slammed for bringing up Teresa Giudice’s prison term during an argument on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. The 44-year-old Bravo star was blasted for her low blow aimed at the 48-year-old RHONJ veteran during an explosive dinner party filmed at the Jersey shore last summer.

After Giudice brought up the affair rumor that has been swirling about Goldschneider’s husband, Evan, the mom of four announced she wanted “nothing” to do with her costar anymore.

“That’s fine. I love that,” Giudice replied, per People. “I’m a confident person, you’re so not, I like to hang out with confident people.”

“Did you get that confidence in jail?” Goldschneider fired back, in reference to Giudice’s year-long stint in federal prison for bank fraud more than five years ago.

“Jail?” a stunned Giudice asked. “Yeah, I went to jail, big f—— deal.” She reiterated that “that” is why she doesn’t like Goldschneider.

“She’s a nasty b—h,” Giudice said. “She’s disgusting. I don’t want to be in her presence.”

RHONJ Fans Fired Back at Jackie Goldschneider & Reminded Her That Her Own Parents Had Jail Issues

Real Housewives fans didn’t hold back on social media after watching the explosive exchange. Some questioned if Goldschneider “forgot” that her own parents spent time in jail.

“Big talk for a woman who had both parents arrested for tax evasion,” one RHONJ viewer wrote on Twitter. “What’s the saying about glass houses and stones….”

“YOU started this whole thing from the very beginning? To try to make a name for yourself,” another tweeted to Goldschneider. “Let’s not forget your family went to jail also & Teresa didn’t hit below the belt with that.”

“[Teresa Giudice] is nothing but a champ for handling prison while knowing she has 4 daughters on the outside,” another wrote. “Stop bringing up jail as an insult when your parents had legal issues of their own. It’s not right.”

“I wonder if Jackie’s parents got confidence in jail…#RHONJ,” another wrote.

On Twitter, Goldschneider also reacted to her argument with Giudice, writing, “When someone is vicious to you, it’s more about their own issues than it is about you. #RHONJ.”

Some fans did side with Goldscheider and praised her for clapping back at the Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran.

Jackie Goldschneider Once Promised to ‘Never’ Bring Up Giudice’s Jail Sentence Again

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans may recall that Goldschneider once revealed that her own parents had “issues with the IRS,” according to PopCulture.com. In a 2018 episode of the Bravo reality show, Goldschneider revealed that when she was in college, her father was in prison for six months for tax evasion and that both of her parents were on house arrest for a period of time.

Goldschneider told RHONJ costar Dolores Catania that her father “went away for fraud” and that the worst time was awaiting her parents’ sentencing, per 2Paragraphs.com. “Once they were doing their time, we weren’t ashamed of it at all,” Goldschneider claimed.

In a Reddit thread, a fan pointed out that Goldschneider later claimed her dad actually spent “6 months in a halfway house and 6 months house arrest” and her mom was only on “6 months house arrest.”

Goldschneider admitted she could “laugh” about her parents’ brief “jail” stints, but acknowledged that Giudice’s jail term and her husband’s Joe Giudice’s 41-month prison sentence were much more serious issues. Goldschneider apologized to Giudice and promised to “never bring up that situation” again.

