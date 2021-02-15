Lisa Vanderpump Says Former ‘RHOBH’ Costar Enjoyed Her ‘Demise’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump has revealed she only speaks to a few of her former costars nearly two years after her exit from the Bravo reality show.

In a recent interview on The Bellas Podcast, the restaurant owner turned reality star admitted she was disappointed that her friendships weren’t as real as she had thought, and she pointed to her fractured friendship with her former bestie as the most disappointing of all.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed She Is Only in Touch With 3 Women From the RHOBH Franchise

“I’m very friendly with Joyce Giraud, who was only on one season,” Vanderpump said on the podcast. “She was almost too nice for Housewives. She’s just such a fabulous woman so I’m very good friends with her. I speak to Camille [Grammer]. I occasionally speak to Taylor [Armstrong]. The rest of them? No. I never heard from them. I hoped it wouldn’t be that way because I believed that I had authentic friendships.”

As for Kyle Richards, LVP claimed that the woman she thought was her friend actually enjoyed her downfall on her final season of the show. Vanderpump’s final episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were dominated by the Puppy Gate scandal. In one of her final exchanges with Richards, Vanderpump swore on her childrens’ lives that she was telling the truth about her involvement in Dorit Kemsley‘s dog drama.

“I guess if somebody doubts you when you’re swearing on your children’s life, that’s not an authentic friendship,” Vanderpump said of Richards. “If somebody kind of enjoys your demise, or they don’t make you feel good about yourself, that’s not somebody [you] need around.”

In the new interview, Vanderpump echoed a previous statement she made about the status of her relationship with Richards. Last month on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast Vanderpump said she occasionally runs into Richards while out in Beverly Hills.

“She always runs up to me and she always goes, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I go, ‘Good,’” she said. “But I think when somebody doesn’t have good intention for you, where does that leave a friendship? I want friends around me that have good intention for me.”

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Accused Kyle Richards of Not Caring About the End of Their Friendship

On her Very Vanderpump blog, Vanderpump previously called out Richards for sending her an “insincere” birthday greeting shortly after their falling out. Vanderpump called the birthday text from Richards “a hollow statement.”

“I declined to ever entertain a text from her again and I pressed the BLOCK button …Problem solved. She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!” Vanderpump wrote.

The SUR owner also pointed to the “Goodbye Kyle” memes that poked fun at her husband Ken Todd’s parting words to Richards when he kicked her out of the couple’s Villa Rose estate.

“The fact that she clearly doesn’t mourn the loss of the friendship is evident in the ‘Goodbye Kyle’ scenarios on her social media in which she mocks my husband,” Vanderpump wrote. “I see the funny side of most things, but when a relationship is in tatters it would be challenging for me to mock the other party. Also, one should never accuse a friend without proof, end of story.”

While Vanderpump has closed the door on her former friendship, Richards told Us Weekly that she would not rule out reconciling with her longtime friend. But she made it clear that LVP would have to meet her half way.

“I think there’s always room to repair any friendship,” Richards said. “Any time you’ve cared about someone and shared a lot with them, I think there’s always room for that. But, you know, it has to be a two-way street.”

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl