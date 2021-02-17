Are Jackie Goldschneider & Husband Evan Still Together?

There is no such thing as secrets on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider first joined the Bravo series during season 9 in 2018. Goldschneider introduced viewers to her life, including struggling with a past eating disorder, writing about parenting, and eloquently debating.

She also showcased her family: her husband, Evan Goldschneider and her two sets of twins, Jonas and Adin, and Hudson and Alexis. The parents met at a dive bar in New York in 2003, they told NorthJersey.com in October 2019. Evan Goldschneider recalls that he approached her and joked about the food. “You should try the filet mignon,” he told her, per NorthJersey.com.

From there, the rest was history. “That was that,” he said. The couple tied the knot three years later in 2006 and had kids shortly thereafter.

The two still appear to be going strong. Jackie Goldschneider recently posted a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post on Instagram for her hubby. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend and love of my life,” she captioned a selfie of the two of them. “Your patience and grace are outweighed only by that gorgeous face and smoking’ bod! The kids and I love you endlessly!!”

Evan Goldschneider’s Fidelity Gets Called Into Question

Fellow RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice feuds with Jackie Goldschneider on the newest season due to cheating allegations against Evan Goldschneider. “Jackie was initially upset because Teresa said [her husband] Evan [Goldschneider] was cheating on Jackie,” a source told HollywoodLife in October.

The RHONJ ladies all tease cheating rumors during the season 11 trailer. “Like, why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around,” Giudice tells fellow cast member Margaret Josephs. “Everyone’s marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside, but guess what, things aren’t always what they seem, anyone can be a cheater, nobody really knows what goes on behind closed doors,” various women chime in on the trailer.

The source added that it took some time for the ladies to work things out. “Then, they got together to resolve that, but then, Jackie put gasoline on the fire by digging into Teresa and Teresa’s fiery personality took over and things between them got worse….They both said some things that they shouldn’t have, both of which were personal digs involving their families.”

Because of these rumors, Goldschneider did not attend the cast trip in August, per HollywoodLife. The former attorney also was rumored to have taken a break from filming. “Jackie refused to film because she was so upset that the women would all side with Teresa over everything,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She was over the drama of people always siding with Teresa no matter what and not having their own voice or opinion. Even Margaret [Josephs], who has always had [Jackie’s] back, strayed a bit and that upset Jackie, so she distanced herself and needed a break from filming.”

Jackie Goldschneider Continues to Support Her Husband

Prior to the newest RHONJ season, Goldschneider dismissed the rumors and stands by her family. “My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” she told Us Weekly in February. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

The mother of four added, “I mean, my family and my marriage is beautiful and it’s wonderful and it’s built on a lot of respect and love and nothing is going to get in the way of that. So, I had to really see if there was a way for the show to be a part of my life and still maintain the integrity of my family and my relationship. And you’ll see us figure that out.”

Goldschneider hinted at confronting Giudice. “When it comes to my family, I will never be okay with somebody trying to come between us,” she shared with Us Weekly. “So, I’ll never have a thick skin when it comes to my family. The fact that anybody could think that you could do something that potentially destroys a family with four young children, and then just be like, ‘Who cares’ to me? There’s no show I could be on long enough that that would ever happen.”

