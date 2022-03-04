See How Big Jacqueline Laurita’s Grandson Has Gotten

Jacqueline Laurita appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” until the show’s seventh season, which aired in 2016. During her time on the hit Bravo series, her children, Ashlee Holmes Malleo, 31, CJ Laurita, 19, and Nicholas Francis Laurita, 12, were also featured on the show.

Jacqueline became a grandmother in 2016 when her daughter had her first child, Cameron Hendrix Malleo. She shares the child with her estranged husband, Pete Malleo, who she separated from in 2021. Ashlee often shares pictures and videos of her five-year-old son with her Instagram followers. For instance, on February 9, 2022, the mother of one uploaded a video of her son admiring his haircut at a barbershop.

“My little comedian. He’s gotten so picky about how he likes his hair these days. I give him full control now. Yesterday at the barber he was really feelin himself. He kept saying things like “I like it. That’s what I’m talking about. That’s the stuff. Yeah baby.” This child of mine lol 😂🤌🏼,” captioned the 31-year-old.

Ashlee’s mother left a trail of heart-eyes, lipstick marks, and red heart emojis in the post’s comments section.

In November 2021, Ashlee also revealed that she allowed her son to pick out their Christmas tree on Instagram. The post consisted of a picture of the 5-year-old giving the camera a thumbs up while standing in front of the decorated tree.

In the caption of the post, Ashlee shared that she “handed over full creative control to Cameron for [their] tree this year.”

“I said he could pick everything himself. He HAD TO pick the skinniest tree in the store. (I’m not a big fan of skinny trees lol —no offense if you have one.) He also picked the biggest star… so I’m basically just waiting for this thing to topple over. BUT look how happy he is! SO worth it. 🥰,” read a portion of the caption.

Ashlee Holmes Malleo Discussed Her Separation on Instagram

According to BravoTV.com, Ashlee took to Instagram to comment on her and Pete’s decision to get a divorce in November 2021. She asserted that the former couple did not break up because of infidelity.

“First and foremost being that Pete did NOT cheat. There is a lot of misinformation out there right now. I don’t even know where to begin. In the future do not trust anything unless it has come directly from me,” asserted the former Bravo personality in the post.

She then shared, “regardless of the emotional rollercoaster that is a divorce journey, Pete and [she] will ALWAYS be partners in life.”

“We will ALWAYS be a family. We will ALWAYS be there for each other. Nothing and no one could ever break that. Period,” wrote the mother of one.

Jacqueline Laurita Discussed Being a Grandmother in June 2021

Jacqueline shared her thoughts about being a grandmother during a June 2021 interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast. She noted that it has been an enjoyable experience and has been “so much easier” than raising a child of her own.

“You don’t really have to do anything… Play a little and then when you get burnt out, it’s like bye,” shared the 51-year-old.

