Jacqueline Laurita Unloads on RHONJ Cast Members

In a recent Instagram TV, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita unleashed on her former costars. During the Instagram TV, which was filmed for an account called Bravo After Thoughts, she dished on her thoughts on the current cast as well as her former castmates and friends.

While answering questions from followers, Laurita revealed what she thought of last season and the current cast. “I don’t really know Melissa [Gorga’s] purpose on the show,” Laurita said. “I mean, she looks good. And Teresa is Teresa. She’s always good TV.”

Laurita also revealed that she thinks the current cast is too aware of the cameras. “I think everybody is pretty much aware of the cameras now and they kind of know what the deal is with the show and what kind of drama to bring,” Laurita said. “Some people aren’t always themselves, and I feel like a lot of people play to the camera. But, I think Jackie [Goldschneider] is very smart and intelligent, Jennifer [Aydin] is funny, over the top, Margaret [Josephs] is funny, she holds her own … I just wish people would be themselves and say what they’re really thinking.”

Laurita was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during Seasons 1-7.

Jacqueline Laurita Offered an Update on Her Friendship with Teresa Giudice

During Season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Laurita and Giudice’s friendship famously fell apart. During the Instagram TV episode, Laurita offered a small update on her friendship with Giudice, revealing that the two do not speak.

When talking about Giudice in the past, Laurita has certainly not held back about saying what she really thinks of her former friend. According to HollywoodLife, during an episode of her podcast, LookOver Ladies, she slammed Giudice. “Teresa never really takes accountability for things she does in her life,” Laurita said on her podcast in 2019. “It’s very hard for her to do that. It always has been. She’s a narcissist, sociopath.”

Jacqueline Laurita Revealed if She Would Ever Return to ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

While answering questions on the Bravo After Thoughts Instagram TV, Laurita revealed whether or not she would ever return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Since being on the show, Laurita has moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. “No, I think I love it here and I think that I’m over that show,” Laurita revealed about a possible RHONJ return. “It just became so toxic and stressful all the time and I just think that [in] this stage in my life … I was ready to pass the torch to someone else and move on.”

In 2017, Laurita revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she would not be returning to the series. “Unfortunately, I will not be returning,” Laurita told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think the feeling [from the network] is that I no longer have an authentic connection with two of the season’s cast members.”

“I think they feel I no longer fit in with the group,” Laurita added to Entertainment Tonight.

