PHOTO: Jacqueline Laurita Shares ‘Rare’ Pic of 20-Year-Old Son & Fans Can’t Believe It

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita shared a “rare” photo of her 20-year-old son, C.J., and fans can’t believe how much he’s grown up.

“Rare picture of my older son C.J. who turned 20 years old in May! He started on #rhonj filming his 6th birthday! Where has the time gone? He rarely lets me posts pictures of him, but because @chrislaurita posted it, I’m posting it too,” Laurita captioned the snap, which featured her husband Chris Laurita alongside C.J. on the golf course.

Many fans may remember C.J. from when his mom was on reality television, but he was in grade school when his mom was filming “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Several People Can’t Get Over How That C.J. Is a Grown Man

It’s hard to believe that C.J. was on television with his mom 14 years ago. And, since he hasn’t been on television — or active publicly on social media — many people haven’t really seen much of him. It’s easy to see why so many fans wouldn’t be taken aback by C.J., given that he’s been completely out of the public eye for so long.

“How in the world is this CJ. This is not real,” read one fan’s comment on Jacqueline Laurita’s post.

“Is he 20yrs old????? Are your kidding??? When??? How????” someone else asked, clearly in disbelief.

Interestingly, several of Jacqueline Laurita’s former RHONJ co-stars also commented on her post.

“I had to double take! CJ! God Bless him so Handsome So Grown even more since I saw him last year,” wrote Kathy Wakile.

“He’s a man. And I just saw him a few months ago, but the shock never wears off. He’s a grown ass man. A handsome man,” added C.J.’s aunt and former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo.

“Wow! He is a young man now. I just can’t believe how fast time is moving,” Amber Marchese said in the comments.

Jacqueline Laurita Left RHONJ After Season 7 & Moved to Las Vegas

Jacqueline Laurita was a full-time housewife on the Bravo franchise for the first five seasons of the show. She returned in season 6 as a “friend of,” before coming back full-time for season 7. She decided to leave the show because she didn’t agree with the direction things were going.

“I was asked by an executive producer what it would take for me to come back to #RHONJ…I said full time and a whole new cast. Lol! (Dolores can stay.) I don’t like the direction it’s going in anymore,” Laurita tweeted at the time.

“I’m a very positive person & I’m very happy with my life. I love my family & I love my friends. I want to do positive things. I love sharing my journey & knowledge I’ve gained along the way. I love helping people and that’s what I am going to continue to do,” another one of her tweets read.

From there, Jacqueline Laurita and her family sold their home in New Jersey and moved to Las Vegas where they currently live.

