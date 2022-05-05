Fans Think Jacqueline Laurita Looks Unrecognizable in New Instagram Video

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita took to Instagram to share a live video with fans on April 11, 2022. She first left RHONJ in 2014, though she still appeared on the series here and there. She returned for season 7 before giving up her role as a Housewife completely.

“I was asked by an executive producer what it would take for me to come back to #RHONJ…I said full time and a whole new cast. Lol! (Dolores can stay.) I don’t like the direction it’s going in anymore,” she tweeted on March 27, 2018.

“I’m a very positive person & I’m very happy with my life. I love my family & I love my friends. I want to do positive things. I love sharing my journey & knowledge I’ve gained along the way. I love helping people and that’s what I am going to continue to do,” she added.

The former reality star gave a bit of an update on her life, answering fan questions and sharing some details about how things are going for her since moving to Las Vegas with her family. Laurita, her husband Chris Laurita, and their two sons, CJ and Nicholas, moved to Nevada in 2019.

“We REALLY love it here,” she tweeted in September 2019. Although Laurita and her family are no longer on television, she stays fairly active on social media, and keeps her 700,000 Instagram followers in the loop whenever she can.

Here’s what you need to know:

Laurita Addressed Comments That She Looked Different & Said There Was a Filter on the Video

“Somebody’s like, ‘you look different,'” Laurita said, reading a comment. “Well, you know, I started the show 15 minutes… I mean 15 years ago. And this is a filter, too. This one’s called lifetime with Marianna Hewitt or something like that. So, that’s what that is,” she added.

Someone else asked Laurita if her hair was going gray. “You know what? I do, yeah. I mean, I’m going to keep dyeing it. But look at that. I need Tavares at Studio Chroma to color my hair. I’m going to do it right before my birthday,” she continued.

Laurita said that she has thought about letting her hair grow out with the grays naturally, but she always ends up coloring it.

Fans Took to the Comments Section to Comment on Laurita’s ‘Different’ Look

Several people are used to seeing Laurita on television, but she hasn’t done reality TV in more than five years.

“Didn’t recognize you. Good to see you again,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow. You were so pretty. What did you do with the overkill of plastic surgery?!” someone else said. Laurita commented, “it’s the filter. Lol! And I’ll be 52 now so….”

“Get rid of the roots! Too pretty and too young for that,” a third person added.

“You are beautiful inside and out but please no more botox,” a fourth comment read. Laurita responded to this comment, saying that she was “way overdue” for Botox, and her look must have been accentuated by the filter she used to film the video.

“Gosh! What have you done to yourself?! Just sad,” another person commented.

