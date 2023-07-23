Supermodel Says RHOBH ‘Hags’ Could Never Handle Her

Janice Dickinson is not a fan of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The former supermodel turned “America’s Next Top Model” judge blasted the cast of the Bravo reality show during a July 2023 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast – and she called out former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna as “not nice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Janice Dickinson Slammed the RHOBH Cast & Said They Could Never ‘Handle’ Her

While speaking on Yontef’s podcast on July 18, 2023, Dickinson, 68, said she would never consider joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She then slammed the cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“They couldn’t handle me,” Dickinson told Yontef of the RHOBH cast. “I would have them, I would have them shriek . …They would shake and quiver, you know.”

“They’re all easy,” she added. “They’re easy shots, but they pretend to be so uppity. And they’re not uppity. They’re just hags. Beverly Hills hags. They’re Hags of Beverly Hills.”

Dickinson especially took issue with Rinna, who exited the show in January 2023 after eight seasons. The modeling legend revealed that she used to live near Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin, but she claimed the Rinna Beauty founder was not very neighborly.

“She used to be my neighbor,” Dickinson told Yontef. “Living up, you know, on top of Mulholland. And you know, she’d drive by me, you know, once or twice a week. And I’d say, ‘hi Lisa.’”

Dickinson said the RHOBH star never invited her to her house for “a cup of coffee or a shot or two of tequila” even though she lived just up the street from her.

“She dissed me,” Dickinson claimed of Rinna. “She wouldn’t even come up to me and say hello. I was like, ‘hi, Lisa.’ I went up to her to say hi, you know to just be like friendly. And she was like, with her lips. First the lips came at me. She was not nice. And I was like no, you can’t be like that with me because this will follow you forever.”

While Dickinson didn’t have anything nice to say about Rinna or the other recent Housewives, she did tell Yontef that she loves former series star Lisa Vanderpump.

“Lisa’s fabulous,” she said. “We see her at the Pump restaurants in West Hollywood, California, and we see her always dressed to the nines with that little dog. And that husband. So fabulous. Really. Cocktail rings on every finger. “

Janice Dickinson Made a Cameo on Another Bravo Reality Show – Without Her Consent

Play

Dickinson’s Bravo beef is not limited to the Real Housewives franchise. She unwittingly made a cameo on the Bravo reality show “The Shahs of Sunset” back in 2016.

In a scene set at L.A. Fashion Week, cast member Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi was seen complaining about Dickinson “stealing” a sparkly dress she was supposed to wear. Dickinson could be seen and heard in the background of the scene.

After an assistant told Gharachedaghi that he would find her “a better outfit,” the “Shahs of Sunset “ star said of Dickinson, “You can find that old a** something else.”

“I thought this b**** died out with the Flintstones,” Gharachedaghi continued in a confessional rant. “I don’t even know how she’s able to walk right now, let alone walk a runway, let alone walk the runway wearing the outfit I’m supposed to be wearing. No, it’s about to go down.”

In March 2018, The Wrap reported that Dickinson filed a lawsuit against NBC Universal, Ryan Seacrest’s production company, and others for allegedly tricking her into the cameo on “The Shahs of Sunset” and then portraying her in an unflattering light. In the suit, Dickinson revealed that she willingly appeared as a fashion week model for designer Erik Rosette for charitable reasons but that her celebrity status was exploited on the Bravo reality show without her consent.

In October 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a federal judge dismissed Dickinson’s lawsuit.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star Shares Big News About Her Son