Bravo Alum Calls Out Andy Cohen For ‘Tacky’ Real Housewives Reunion Set

Jeff Lewis is not a fan of the “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion set.

During a January 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” the former “Flipping Out” star went on a rant about the decor for the three-part season 4 reunion, which depicted a colorful “fire and ice” theme.

“By the way. That set was the most horrible, tacky distasteful thing I’ve ever seen,” Lewis told Bravo host Andy Cohen of the reunion set. “It’s distracting. You’re giving these gays too much creative freedom. I don’t know who the blind person is who approved that but it’s terrible.”

As Cohen shook his head uncomfortably, fellow guest Mercedes Javid chimed in with, “It was Monica’s choice,” referencing controversial series star Monica Garcia.

“Here’s the deal,” Cohen replied. “We’ve done hundreds of reunions with beautiful sets. It was not our best.”

“Thank you for admitting,” Lewis said. “It was like high school prom, like gymnasium. Like a terrible, it was bad.”

Andy Cohen Agreed & Compared the RHOSLC Reunion Set to ‘An Acid Trip’

This wasn’t the first time Cohen commented on the RHOSLC set. On the day of the reunion taping, the camera panned around a setup that included a mash-up of beachy ocean views, snowy mountains and icebergs, and a shipwreck.

The Bravo host kicked off the reunion with a comment about the set. “We are still reeling from an explosive season and jaw-dropping season that left us all feeling trapped in the Devil’s Triangle,” he said.

“I mean, this is an acid trip,” the Bravo host added as he looked around at the set. “I don’t know whether to be cold or hot.”

Fans agreed that the set was not the Bravo set designers’ best work.

Following Lewis’ rant, a commenter posted to Instagram, “Andy’s face🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣it’s so true tho the set is ghastly.”

“The set is TERRIBLE,” another agreed. “I don’t understand what happened. You can let go of the snow and we would still understand that it is SLC.”

“The set was horrific. Andy… let him help you,” another wrote of Lewis.

Andy Cohen Loved Another Reunion Set

While he didn’t love the RHOSLC set, Cohen was partial to the set design created for the “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 reunion in 2023.

According to BravoTV.com, Cohen greeted the cast for the reunion taping in a room that was dimly lit. “I wanna take you guys somewhere, OK?” Cohen then said to the cast. “What do you say we hit the beach?”

As the lights came on, a screen behind them displayed a beachy backdrop of Orange County, California. “This is a first,” Cohen said. “For tonight’s reunion, we’re basking in the serene glow of a virtual beach. I’ve always wanted to host a reunion from the beach, and here we are. I feel very immersed in Orange County right now.”

The setup also included real sand on the floor, which the RHOC stars had to walk through in their designer heels.

