Kyle Richards Breaks Down RHOBH Conversation She Didn’t Want to Have on Camera

Kyle Richards has shared her life on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for more than 10 years, but there was one conversation she did not want to have in front of Bravo’s cameras.

In January 2024, the reality TV veteran opened up on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow” to admit that she did not want to film a scene that aired on the season 13 episode “Re-Lentless Erika.”

The scene featured Kyle and her sister Kim Richards discussing Kyle’s then-strained relationship with their eldest sister Kathy Hilton. In early 2023, the two sisters had a falling out following an explosive season 12 cast trip to Aspen. Kyle was visibly uncomfortable in the new scene with their middle sister, Kim.

“That was a conversation I really hated having on camera,” Kyle said on the Aftershow. “Kim came over and I didn’t want to get into her wanting to put Kathy and I back together, so to speak. Because I have not shared with Kim any of my side of that story. And she doesn’t know any of anyone’s side except Kathy’s.”

“I just didn’t want to have her input, “ Kyle explained. “When someone’s coming in from one side of something, even though I appreciate her wanting us all to be together, I just didn’t feel it was the time.

“I probably wasn’t as receptive about it as Kim would have wanted me to be,” she added.

Kim Richards Expressed Concern Over the Sisters Still Feuding at her Daughter’s Wedding

At the time the RHOBH scene was filmed, Kim was preparing for her daughter Whitney Davis’ wedding to Luke White. While speaking with Kyle, the mother of the bride carefully chose her words as she touched on the subject of the upcoming family wedding. “I think that what I’m saying is I don’t want anybody coming there that isn’t in a good place with somebody,” Kim said.

Kyle noted that she always be “polite” and “nice” to Kathy no matter what. But she did question letting her eldest sister back into her life. Kyle said Kathy sometimes speaks to her in a “mean” tone and she said it bothered her even as a kid.

Kim and Kyle broke down in tears as they talked about their complicated family dynamic. They agreed that their late mother Kathleen Dugan would have never wanted all of the fighting.

On the Aftershow, Kyle elaborated on her eventual reunion with Kathy at the family wedding, which was held in Aspen in June 2023. “At that point it was like, Whitney was getting married and I knew I was going to see all of my family,” she said. “Things were strained because of Kathy with, you know, her family so I was nervous about that. But it actually ended up being amazing. It was a beautiful event and it was a little awkward in the beginning but then fun. The wedding was just beautiful. And now today we’re a very good place, Kathy and I.”

Kyle added that her sister has been supportive of her amid her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle Richards is Worried the New Season of RHOBH Could Drum Up Old Hurts

Kyle previously gave fans an update on her relationship with Kathy during BravoCon in November 2023, per BravoTV.com. “We’re great, thank God,” she said. “You know we’re really good. We talk every day.”

“Both of them have been very, very supportive,” she added of her two siblings. “It’s rare to get everybody good at the same time. So, I’m just enjoying this moment.”

But the currently airing 13th season features footage that was shot before Kyle reconciled with her sister. On the Aftershow, Kyle said, “Having the show air now and talk about the things that happened right after the reunion, when we’re now we’re in a good place, it drums the stuff up with the cast and you know creates more fights.”

“It’s already hard enough as it is but I can’t afford to have that happen with my sister,” the RHOBH star added. “I don’t want to go through this ever again. I just can’t do that. And it’s really hard because I know scenes like this are going to come up. And I don’t even remember exactly what was said but I was still upset.”

