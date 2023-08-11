Kyle Richards Responds to Jeff Lewis’ Shady Comment About Her & Morgan Wade

Jeff Lewis had a lot to say about “The Real Housewives,” but he rubbed at least one of them the wrong way.

The former “Flipping Out” star was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” on August 8, 2023, and he did not hold back regarding his issues with multiple stars from the Bravo franchise.

Lewis saved one of his most cutting comments for his longtime friend, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, and Richards wasn’t happy with what he said about her.

Jeff Lewis Called Out Kyle Richards Over Rumors About Her Love Life & Weight Loss

On WWHL, Lewis was put in the hot seat during a game called “Jeff, What’s Your Issue?” When asked by Cohen if he had any issues with Kyle Richards, Lewis referenced recent rumors about the RHOBH star’s weight loss and alleged affair with singer Morgan Wade.

“Kyle and I are friends, and I’m pissed she didn’t tell me she’s a lesbian on Ozempic,” Lewis replied to Cohen. The stunned WWHL host hid his face behind his question cards in response to Lewis’ blunt answer.

Following his WWHL appearance, Lewis told TMZ that he texted Richards the morning after but has “yet to hear back.” He explained that he was “totally joking” when he made the remark about the RHOBH star. “I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she’s a lesbian and she’s on Ozempic. I simply meant it as a joke,” he said.

Richards broke her silence on the situation during an Amazon Live on August 10, 2023. When a fan asked her if she’s not talking to Lewis anymore, she said, “I’m not not talking to Jeff Lewis. I just don’t feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest.”

“I’m just getting sick of people, I’m just tired of it. I’m at my wit’s end with stories about me out there,” she explained. “It’s hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to. I kind of l felt like…with friends like that who needs enemies?”

“The truth is, Jeff, his mouth does get him into trouble,” Richards continued. “He knows that. But I just wasn’t in the mood. Not in the mood to respond. I don’t feel like being the butt of the joke right now.”

Richards added that she does eventually “get over things,” but just needs “a little time from that.”

Over the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation about Richards’ relationship with singer Morgan Wade. In addition, the WWHL diss was the first time Lewis has accused Richards of using the weight loss drug Ozempic. In January 2023, he spoke out on his “Jeff Lewis Live” radio show to speculate that Richards may have been on the controversial drug at one point and then got off it so is “not technically lying” when denying that she is using it.

Richards has claimed that she lost weight after quitting alcohol last summer and cutting sugar and carbs from her diet. “I love her, but it’s not just not drinking since July – I mean, come on,” Lewis said in January 2023, per Page Six.

Jeff Lewis Also Bashed Erika Jayne, Vicki Gunvalson, & Sutton Stracke

During his WWHL appearance, Lewis slammed a few other RHOBH stars. When asked to name the rudest Bravolebrity he ever met, he immediately said, “Yolanda Hadid.” While he did not give an explanation for his negative opinion of the former RHOBH star, Lewis waved his hand aside as he repeated, “Yolanda Hadid, no!”

Lewis also had some choice words about Erika Jayne’s explanation for her recent weight loss. On the August 1, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Pretty Mess” singer acknowledged to Cohen, “Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally.” But she denied using Ozempic.

“I was going through menopause, I went to the doctor and I said get it off,” she said, per E! News.

But Lewis isn’t buying it. On WWHL, he told Cohen he has a “real issue” with Erika after running into her at Richards’ annual White Party and questioning her on how she looks so good.

“I said, ‘You’re on Mounjaro, you’re on Ozempic,’” Lewis claimed. “She’s like ‘No, DM me and I will tell you what I’m doing.’ I messaged her twice and she still hasn’t returned my DM, and she is now saying that she lost the weight from menopause. But I have been in man-o-pause gaining weight. That’s BS!”

Lewis also claimed Sutton Stracke is no fun at all. “So, I go out with her, and we go to this gay bar and we do trivia,” he told Cohen of an outing with the Sutton boutique owner. “She is so intense, so competitive. It is the first time I never had fun at a gay bar.”

Lewis also called out “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey as “a serious hoarder,” and he slammed “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson for overspending – on his dime.

“So, what happened was I had her on the radio show,” Lewis said of the RHOC star. “I put her into a hotel, and she charged $300 worth of s*** from the minibar on my credit card. How do you spend $300 at the minibar?”

