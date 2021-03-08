Real Housewife’s Child Shades Fellow Cast Member

As the Real Housewives franchise grows, fans have been able to see more and more of the leading ladies’s families. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City made its successful debut in late 2020, and with the new Housewives came new families as well.

RHOSLC cast member Meredith Marks’s family in particular drew some attention. Marks’s son, Brooks Marks, became an honorary cast member. Throughout the season, Brooks Marks became his mom’s confidant. Although his mom and fellow cast member Jen Shah were once friends, things slowly took a turn for the worst.

Brooks Marks became involved in one instance when his mom chose to spend time with himself and his sister instead of with Shah. This situation would become one of the first times the two women disagreed.

“It is difficult to watch,” Brooks Marks shared on an episode the Comments By Bravo podcast on Friday, March 5. “It’s kind of frustrating at times to see my mom articulate her feelings and the complete situation of how she did want to just go be with her children. Like, we just wanted a family night. We didn’t really get that the night Jen did come over. It turned into something completely different.”

He added, “I don’t see anything wrong with my mom saying she wants to have a night with her kids and that being turned into something that it’s not is difficult for me to watch. I genuinely feel so horrible for my mom that she has to deal with such an extreme response to something as small as she wants to spend time with her family. She’s such a boss and she can handle anything that comes her way.”

As for the infamous Best Buy trip where he and his sister decided to venture to instead of hanging with Shah, Brooks Marks assures all that it was totally legit. “We fully did go to Best Buy [after Jen Shah came over],” he shared on the Comments By Bravo podcast. “I needed to buy a keyboard for my computer. And a trackpad. I feel like a lot of people thought that was just an excuse to leave, but we genuinely did need to go to Best Buy.”

Meredith Marks Has Stood Up for Her Son as Well

The Marks’s family has each other backs. Shortly before the RHOSLC reunion aired, arguments surfaced over Brooks Marks. During one episode of RHOSLC in late December, Brooks Marks made his fashion line debut at the Park City Fashion. Shah attended the event, but she sounded less than impressed during a confessional.

“I’ve been rockin’ that tracksuit for months,” Shah said in a confessional during the December 23 episode. “I mean, does one tracksuit make a collection? I don’t know. But you know what? I’m still gonna rock it. Hopefully he makes a second one soon and then I can wear that one.”

Meredith Marks appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 20. When Cohen asked about Shah’s comments about her son and his fashion line, she replied, “Jen has made not passive-aggressive, but aggressive-aggressive digs on Brooks all over social media and it’s not nice. I wouldn’t talk about anyone else’s children.”

A fan tweeted back to a clip of Marks’ response saying, “Also, a knockoff sweatsuit does not make someone a designer.” The 49-year-old entrepreneur defended her son writing back, “He has not called himself a designer. He is a student who ambitiously tried to start a small business with money that he saved on his own from working. Should be commended NOT criticized.”

Shah Responded to Brooks Marks’s Accusations

As many RHOSLC fans know, Shah is not one to back down. The fan Instagram account @housewivesofslc posted a series of screenshots from Marks’ Twitter account. Marks was replying to a fan questioning her son’s fashion line.

“Sorry but your kid is grown and he’s asking for the spotlight in case you didn’t notice,” the fan tweeted. “So he’s going to get it.” Marks responded, “Ok so I should treat all the other women’s children the same way since they are on the show too by that reasoning… got it!”

When the fan replied saying that the other cast members had younger kids, Marks clapped back, “Jen has a 24 year old son. Should I go after him on social?” The fan then said that Shah’s son hasn’t talked poorly about other cast members. “Brooks did not say negative things about jen,” Marks replied. “He repeated to his mother a small part of what happened that night that made him feel uncomfortable in his home. That was it. She has ripped him on social. He has never even responded.”

After the fan account posted the series of Twitter screenshots, Shah didn’t hold back on her comments. “Im not giving you a storyline for season two like I apparently did for season one,” Shah commented. She added in another, “Find something else please. This is ridiculous.” She continued commenting, “I never ripped marks on social…that’s a complete lie @meredithmarks. Please show the receipts bcuz im tired of you blaming me.”

Shah ended her comments by writing, “SHOW THE RECEIPTS @meredithmarks and stop coming after me bcuz you’re looking for someone to blame. And DO NOT BRING MY CHILD INTO THIS. He’s never said one thing about you, he’s not part of the show likes brooks is, he didn’t do a confessional. Stop bullying me and my children. I’m disengaging.”

