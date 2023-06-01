‘Real Housewives’ Star ‘Frightened’ Following Major Leak

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah is “frightened” for her safety after photos of her in prison were leaked to the press.

“When I saw the photo and recognized the angle and location of where that photo was captured, I became immediately frightened,” Shah said through a rep, according to TMZ. “I strongly believe the photo was not taken from the outside near the exterior gates, but rather deep inside the compound at FPC- Bryan,” Shah continued.

The reality star reported to prison in February 2023 to serve 78 months after being convicted of wire fraud. In March 2023, her sentence was reduced by one year, according to NBC News.

Jen Shah Says She Wants the Prison to Launch an Investigation

Jen Shah ‘frightened’ for her safety after prison photos leak https://t.co/mqgYq80qSl pic.twitter.com/XUBbNuT8xo — Page Six (@PageSix) May 26, 2023

On May 9, 2023, Page Six published photos of Shah walking in the yard at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas. In the pictures, Shah was wearing a tan prison uniform, a pair of glasses, and earrings.

The outlet also reported that Shah’s assistant took over the RHOSLC star’s social media accounts and shared a bit of an update on her Instagram Stories.

“She looks beautiful, her skin looks so glowy, her hair looks great,” the update read.

Regardless of how Shah may have looked in the photos shared by Page Six, she says that she’s “worried” for what other photos could be snapped and sold of her.

“I am so worried that the next photo secretly taken of me could be in the shower, using the bathroom, or possibly changing my clothes,” Shah’s statement to TMZ continued.

She also said that she is planning on reaching out to the Bureau of Prisons in hopes of getting them to launch an investigation into the leaked photos.

The Feds Are Going After Jen Shah for the Restitution She Was Ordered to Pay

As part of her sentencing, a judge ordered Shah to pay some $6.7 million in restitution — and amount that number has yet to decrease, according to the New York Post.

“Manhattan federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sign off on an order to garnish 25% of the 49-year-old Bravolebrity’s disposable earnings from Shed Media, Inc. — the company that owns the Bravo show. The order says the earnings should continue to be paid to the court clerk until Shah’s release date from prison on Aug. 30, 2028,” the New York Post reports.

As Shah continues serving her time behind bars, the new season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is moving forward as planned.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Angie Harrington was asked how she thinks the next season will be given the cast changes — and the absence of Shah.

“They know what they’re doing when they cast, so I think they’ll be just fine. And from what I hear, some of the new girls are gonna be great as well,” she told the outlet.

She went on to admit that Shah really did have that it factor.

“I don’t think a lot of people know how funny and charismatic she is. And so she’s great television, but I do think that they know what they’re doing in casting and they know how to find big fun personalities — some a little more delusional than others,” she said.

