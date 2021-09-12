Why Did Jen Shah Move Into a New House?

Jen Shah has moved out of her Shah Ski Chalet.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star no longer lives in her mansion and has since moved to what she calls, “Shah Chalet 2.0.” The Shahs did not own the home, but they were renting it for $13,217 per month, according to RealityBlurb. The Shahs had to move when the owners put the home in the market in December 2020.

Jen Shah: “So, we found the next best thing. Shah Chalet 2.0”. Jen really tried to sell us on the idea that this home is “the next best thing” when in reality it’s smaller in sq ft and cheaper in rent. Best part? IMO This short clip exposes her salesperson tactics. ☕️🫖❄️ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/7gBc3fyxZX — Reality Von (Tea)se ☕️🫖 (@realityvontease) September 10, 2021

Viewers saw inside of the $3.995 million Shah Chalet during season one of RHOSLC. “At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac perched upon a bluff above the 8th and 10th holes of the renowned Tom Fazio designed Golf Club and Spa, this residence boasts panoramic views and serenity,” the online description read, per the Sun. The last house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and was 9,430-square-feet.

The Shahs since had to move to another property. “Shah Chalet 2.0” is valued at $3.17 million with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 7,797-square-feet, per RealityBlurb. The rental sits on less than an acre of land in Promontory, a gated community.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York at the time, the scheme had allegedly been going on since 2012 and targeted those who were over 55 years of age. Shah’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Shah Was Arrested at Shah Chalet 2.0

Bravo Insider released the first look at the new RHOSLC season, which premieres this Sunday, September 12. The clip, as seen above, shows the ladies in a bus leaving for a cast trip. But things quickly go south when Shah answers a call from her husband. Shah quickly leaves and drives back to her rental house.

Homeland Security Investigators then show up looking for Shah. The baffled ladies tell them she left, and the clip then cuts to officers outside of Shah’s home saying they have a search warrant.

Shah’s Co-Stars Wonder Why They Showed Up to Their Cast Trip

Prior to Shah’s arrest, she was preparing to leave for a RHOSLC cast trip. The ladies had decided to meet at Gay’s business – Beauty Lab and Laser. Once Shah’s husband called her, she fled the parking lot, making it by only 12 minutes.

The narrow escape made many co-stars wonder if one of them tipped off the authorities. “How did they know she was here?” Barlow asks the ladies on the bus. “Somebody had to have told them she was here.”

The teaser ends with the producers asking each cast member in a confessional, “What do you know that you’re not saying right now?” It then cuts to producers asking them, “So do you know who tipped off the feds that day?” The clip ends with Meredith Marks beginning to speak.

The theme of ‘who snitched’ seems to carry on throughout the season. In the RHOSLC season two trailer, Rose insinuates that Marks had something to do with Shah’s arrest. “It looks like you might have something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted,” she tells Marks at a group dinner.

Shah then blows up and screams to Marks, “I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bulls*** charges against me, Meredith, you’re f****** disgusting.” Marks replies in her classic one-liner, “Get out of my face. I’m out, I’m disengaging.”

Shah screams back, “You’re f****** fraudulent,” to which Marks replies, “Who’s calling who a fraud? Love you baby, bye.” In another scene, Gay sits down with Shah and asks her how they knew she was at Beauty Lab and Laser that day.

