Are Jen Shah and Her Husband Sharrieff Shah Still Together?

During the last season of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Jen Shah’s marriage to her husband Sharrieff Shah was less than “shah-mazing.” The two have been married for 27 years but recently faced some tough times, which Shah explained in-depth on the show last year.

Since Shah is a football coach, they both spend a lot of time apart from one another, and Shah was unable to attend his wife’s late father’s funeral, which really seemed to hurt the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star last season. In one episode, Shah cried to her husband, telling him, “I drink because I’m trying to numb myself. Because you’re not here. I’m numbing the pain because I’m depressed, I’m sad, I’m still f****** sad because Dad passed away.”

So, is the couple still together today? Yes, Shah is still married to her husband, but it doesn’t mean that it’s been without challenges since last season. Here’s what you need to know:

Shah Said That Her Husband Almost Filed for Divorce in 2020

In a sneak peek clip of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season two premiere, which was released by Bravo, Shah admits to costar Lisa Barlow that her husband had wanted to get a divorce from her in 2020.

“The last six months have been really rough for me,” Shah admitted during the scene. “COVID happened. Everything shut down. We were all quarantined. And so I’m doing OK now. I didn’t know I would be OK. I thought my entire world was ending.”

Shah continued, “Six months ago, Sharrieff and I almost got a divorce. Lisa, I thought my life was, like, over. Sharrieff felt like he wasn’t being a positive influence in my life, like he couldn’t help me. What I didn’t realize was how I was acting, and because I hadn’t fully told him how I was feeling, it made him feel like he was the problem. And so, he was like, ‘OK, I have to leave.’ And at first I thought, ‘OK, this is just an argument.’ And then the next day, a divorce attorney contacted me. He had already reached out to a divorce attorney. And Lisa, I was devastated.”

Shah and Her Husband Are Doing Well Right Now

Although Shah and her husband went through a rough patch in 2020, it seems like they’re doing much better today. During a recent appearance on a Bravo TV Instagram Live, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star revealed that her marriage has been much stronger since her arrest.

In March 2021, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested after they were both federally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme.

“I’ve just been focused on my family, right now because as you can imagine, this entire situation is just, it’s hard,” Shah explained during the Instagram Live. “God literally sent an angel down on Earth to me in the form of Coach Shah to deal with my crazy a**.” Shah continued, “Coach Shah, he’s so motivational. He’s so inspiring. Throughout this entire ordeal, it has really, it has brought us closer than ever. Which is, it’s crazy to say that, but it really has. When you go through something this traumatic, this deep, people are either going to leave you or they’re going to stay by you.”

Viewers can catch the season two premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” on Sunday, September 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo

