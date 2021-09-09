Kenya Moore Addresses ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast Shakeup

Some cast members of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” might literally be gone with the wind soon.

During a September 9, 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya Moore gave an update on next season’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” hinting that there might be some big changes coming up.

“[There will] definitely be cast shakeup,” Moore admitted to the outlet. “Some new faces… and some old faces not there.” Moore also revealed that she will begin filming the new season in October.

Moore continued, making a jab at the recent casting rumors that have been swirling around for the past few months. “Word on the street is I may be out of a job,” Moore joked. “Here’s the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn’t want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God’s will, not my will, will be done. I have had an amazing run. It’s been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder.”

Andy Cohen Has Also Hinted at a Cast Shakeup

Moore isn’t the only one who has hinted at some casting changes on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” During an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, host Andy Cohen also spoke about what’s coming up on the season.

“You know what? We are noodling with the configuration of Atlanta as we speak,” Cohen admitted during the August 10, 2021 interview. “I just threw out a little piece of paper that has the names of who I believe the cast will be. I am not going to show you … there are six names on this list.”

According to a June 2021 report by Radar Online, filming for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was pushed back due to uncertainty surrounding the current cast. According to blogger Love B. Scott, stars Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey are all rumored to have been let go from the franchise.

During a June 2021 episode of her talk show, host Wendy Williams seemed to have some casting ideas for the franchise, as she told Cynthia Bailey that she should be fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“It should be you,” Williams told Bailey when she was a guest on her daytime talk show. “Let me tell you why, because there’s nothing more exciting that you can give to us. I don’t want to see you fight, I don’t want to see you get divorced, like, I think it’s time.”

Williams continued, “The only thing is, what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking, this is still a model, like Christie Brinkley.”

And, during an interview with People around that same time, Bailey herself admitted that she isn’t sure if she will be asked back to the franchise. “I don’t even know if I’m gonna be returning next season,” Bailey told the outlet at the time. “I don’t know what’s happening. I’m in a really happy place in my life. My fans got to see my happy ending. So I want them to be able to me happy.”

