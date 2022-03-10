Fans Slammed Jen Shah for Selling Merch Ahead of Fraud Trial

Fans are not happy with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah after she posted about merchandise she was selling inspired by her fraud trial.

On March 30, 2021, Shah was arrested, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith “on conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges,” US Weekly reported. Her trial was set to begin in March but was postponed until July, according to OK! Magazine.

On March 7, 2022, Shah shared a video promoting a new line of merchandise inspired by her upcoming trial.

The Designer of Jen Shah’s New Line Says ‘People Can Judge All They Want’

The Instagram post was captioned, “Hey #SHAHSQUAD…we’ve partnered with @rebelpcustoms on an official #SHAHMAZING merchandise drop! Check it out!”

The video included a t-shirt with a photo of Shah leaving jail, which has not become an iconic Housewives moment, and shorts featuring phrases like “not guilty”, “#freejenshah”, and “#Justiceforjenshah.”

The designer of the line, Rebel P Customs, posted a lengthy statement in regards to Shah on March 4, 2022, ahead of her merchandise reveal.

“Two people from different backgrounds have become as close as sisters because of an injustice. I will stand by my friend Jen because I know her, I know her heart,” the statement reads. “She is nothing but kind, caring, and doesn’t ask for anything other than friendship. People can judge all they want, they do not know the story behind the media. I will always speak up for what I believe in, it doesn’t matter to me how popular or unpopular it makes me. I too have been the victim of a false accusation and everyone I thought I had in my corner vanished. I will stand next to Jen, no matter what. The fakers can exit stage left or right. We don’t need them.”

Shah responded with her own message to the designer, “Thank you for being here for me and my family. Listening when no one else would and wiping my tears when I didn’t want anyone to see me crying. You’re thoughtfulness and genuine love and kindness have been a blessing in my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being by my side through this. I love you deep sis.”

The price point for these items range from $25 to $120, depending on the product.

Fans Slammed Jen Shah as ‘out of Touch’ & ‘Profiting off of Her Crime’ With New Clothing Line

The comments on Shah’s post were marked as “limited” but that didn’t stop people from discussing the merchandise on Reddit.

In a Reddit thread titled “Jen Shah’s selling ‘not guilty’ and #freeJenShah merch ahead of her federal trial. I can’t” fans blasted the Housewives star for her clothing line.

“Is she really THAT out of touch?” someone wrote on the thread. “She bilked her own mother out of her life savings to pay her legal fees, all the while ‘swearing’ that she was innocent. Yup, she’s that out of touch,” someone else responded.

“Lol you can’t start your own Free _____ movement for yourself,” someone wrote.

“you’ve got to be kidding me. son what,” a fan commented.

“She needs money for that legal defense,” another person said in the thread.

“Profiting off of her crime? Shocking,” a fan wrote.

“I will treat her exactly like she treated the seniors she ripped off,” someone commented.

“She can’t be that tone deaf can she????” another fan wrote.

