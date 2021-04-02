Jen Shah Makes Plea in Court

There are some new developments in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s current legal battle.

During her arraignment on the morning of April 2, Shah pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme. Shah’s assistant, Stuart Smith, who was also charged in the case, also pleaded not guilty. Shah was arrested on Tuesday, March 30, after she was accused of running a telemarketing scheme that allegedly targeted those over 55-years-old, according to the March 30 press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York.

On April 2, the judge also stated that Shah will be released on a $1 million personal recognizance bond. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will have two weeks to pay a $250,000 cash or property bond and is only allowed to travel to the states of Utah, New York, and Washington, D.C. to visit with her attorney.

Jen Shah and Stuart Smith’s Actions Were Allegedly ‘Motivated By Greed’

According to the March 30 press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, Shah was allegedly “motivated by greed” while operating her alleged telemarketing scheme.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” the press release explained. “In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

The press release also alleged that, “Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success.’ In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as ‘leads’ to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring.”

Jen Shah Had Her Hair Done Before Her Arraignment

Before Shah’s arraignment on April 2, it appeared that she had her hair done by her hairdresser, who goes by @hairbyendo on Instagram. Endo posted a picture of Shah on their Instagram stories on the evening of April 1, writing, “Baby fresh out and had to come get laid and slayed by the silkpress queen of Utah.”

The hairdresser also included the hashtags, “#unarrested,” “#priorities,” and “#ShahSquad” on the post. Endo posted various stories of the star, including a close-up video of Shah’s hair. Many Bravo fans found this to be quite disturbing, with one fan writing on Twitter, “This is actually really disgusting. I’m so tired of these women acting like they’re untouchable when they’re the worst type of criminals.” Another wrote, “She’s a real piece of work. Hope she gets what she deserves.”

