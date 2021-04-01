Wendy Williams Puts Jen Shah on Blast Following Her Arrest

Following the news of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s arrest, Wendy Williams put the star on blast during a recent episode of her talk show.

“This morning we woke up to Jen being arrested,” Williams began during her Hot Topics segment, in a clip uploaded by the Instagram page @bravobybrett. “And it looks like she’ll be going to prison. She ran a fraudulent telemarketing scheme for the past nine years, with her grown man assistant Stuart. Stuart’s involved too, allegedly.”

Williams continued, “If she’s been doing this for nine years, why would you go on reality TV knowing you’re running a scam? And knowing that eventually you’ll be found out based on your attitude. People are looking for your demise.”

The Wendy Williams Show host also added, “People never understood how she was so rich. Even Andy Cohen asked her, ‘how do you get your money?’ The girls on the show used to say, ‘how do you get your money?’ When people have to ask you that all the time, Coach, that is your job to figure it out. You’ve got a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old. Everyone’s life is now going to suffer because of this…to me, this is worse than Joe Giudice. This is worse than Apollo. This is the worst. They should throw her in jail.”

Jen Shah Has Been Federally Charged

On March 30, Shah was arrested and federally charged for her alleged crimes, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith, who has been featured on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City before. According to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” the press release read.

According to a Utah-based reporter, John Franchi, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will not be detained while she is awaiting trial. Additionally, Franchi reported that Shah and Smith are not currently allowed to travel outside of Utah, and can’t engage in any more telemarketing.

Jen Shah Is Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ by the Whole Thing

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Shah is “humiliated” by the charges. “Jen is really humiliated that all of this is happening in the public eye and that it will be shown on Bravo,” a source recently told Us Weekly. The source also revealed that Shah hasn’t been speaking to her friends and fellow castmates during this time.

It looks like Shah’s fears may be correct, as a source revealed to People that the women were filming for season two during the time of her arrest. “The cast left for a trip to Vail on Tuesday, including Jen,” the source admitted to People. “She was filming.”

